“Lamar Jackson deserves $240 million, 10 more than Deshaun Watson”: Pat McAfee and Josina Anderson demand Ravens star to command more money to maximize his earnings

Lamar Jackson is perhaps the game’s next greatest quarterback, and he’ll be looking to command an extension higher than what Deshaun Watson got.

The Houston Texans finally got rid of Watson by trading him to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Last year, Watson was unhappy with the way the Texans handled their hiring process for their new head coach and GM, and he demanded a trade.

However, things turned sour when 22 lawsuits were filed against him for sexual assault. Things seemed to die down this year when a judge declared him free from a case regarding those 22 lawsuits, but now, more lawsuits have popped up, and there is more evidence to suggest something foul may be at play.

Before the other lawsuits were filed, the Browns locked him into a five year, $230 million contract, fully guaranteed. However, now, there might be a chance that Watson never gets to play those games if the NFL’s investigation and the legal system find him guilty.

NFL will call for a “significant” suspension of Deshaun Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, per @MarkMaske pic.twitter.com/1Kv9NEaqR7 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 17, 2022

Also Read: Chris Paul claimed he could have Aaron Rodgers unemployed if he played in the NFL while making trickshots on Dude Perfect

Pat McAfee and Josina Anderson believe Lamar Jackson should demand Deshaun Watson money

Lamar Jackson is now the next young quarterback due for an extension, and he’ll definitely be making top dollar. Patrick Mahomes got his payday, Watson got his, and now it’s his time.

Jackson has also proved that he’s worthy of such an extension. He’s already won MVP, taken the Ravens to the playoffs in every year he’s been a full starter, and his talent is undeniable.

With Watson resetting the quarterback market in such a massive way, Jackson could easily demand that much money and perhaps even more. Watson’s contract had the NFL’s largest guaranteed money ever, and he might not even get to play.

Pat McAfee and Josina Anderson got together to discuss how much Jackson could get from his contract, and they feel like he can get at least $10 million more than Watson got.

“If I’m Lamar Jackson I just put Deshaun Watson’s contract on the table & say do about ten more million than this” ~@JosinaAnderson#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FyJegeROex — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 20, 2022

Jackson’s payday will come, and it’s just a matter of when now. Watson’s contract average is at $46 million, second place to only Aaron Rodgers averaging $50.2 million. Jackson could top both of them when he signs his deal.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes risks losing his $500 million contract if he plays basketball ever again