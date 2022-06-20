‘Tom Brady, I hope your dogs get really sick’: When Buccaneers quarterback got really mad after reading mean Tweets about his dog

Tom Brady is one of the best characters in the NFL, being good at both winning Super Bowls and staying an incredibly funny person.

Brady’s seven rings don’t really do justic to just how successful he’s been over his career. He has the record for most wins by a player, the record for postseason wins, Super Bowl wins, and Super Bowl appearances. His seven rings are more than any NFL franchise has ever won.

There is no doubt Brady is the greatest player to have ever played in the NFL. He’s been to 10 Super Bowls in 22 seasons, a feat that seems impossible to replicate. Everyone in the sporting world recognizes how great Brady is, even those who don’t play football.

However, his looks may be the best part about him. During his golfing match with Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes, Charles Barkley couldn’t help but staring at Brady, and that’s not even the first time he admitted to doing so.

Tom Brady once read a bunch of his mean Tweets aloud

While Brady is a generally likable person, there are people who could care less for him. Of course, over time, he’s built up a host of enemies.

He’s won so much that it’s made people angry, and as a result, he does have his fair share of haters. Once in 2021, Brady made a YouTube video where he went head to head with his haters.

He picked out some of the meanest Tweets people had posted about him and read them aloud, no shame at all. Some people really did say some incredibly weird and awful things.

Some people simply insulted him, calling him names, others called out his throwing, saying he ‘threw like a fat lady with a flabby arm’, and others simply called out his dogs, hoping they’d get sick. This didn’t faze Brady, however. He’s seen it all. He was up there smiling and laughing through it all.



Long live the king. Clearly, it’s going to take a lot more to get Brady riled up than that.

