Despite Being a Type-1 Diabetic, Mark Andrews’ Unprecedented Success is a Testament to His Grit, Talent & Determination

When it comes to an NFL stars’ challenges, tiring physical training or studying complex plays are common. But for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, the game involves a more personal battle. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the tender age of nine, Andrews has risen to the top echelons of the league, a testament not only to his skill but to an indomitable spirit that refuses to let his condition define him.

His story, highlighted in a recent tweet by Dov Kleiman, reveals a day-to-day reality that includes finger pricks, constant monitoring, and a rigorously managed diet—underscoring his extraordinary dedication to both his health and his sport.

On and off the field, Andrews confronts his condition with vigilance and precision. The interviewer asked Mark about his blood glucose monitor, Mark replied,

“I have to check my blood sugar every time I come off the field. When my blood sugar level is a little higher, I have to give insulin, but when it’s down, I take some sugar or some Gatorade or some sh*t like that.”

The secret to his success lies not just in the endless drills or passes he catches but also in the meticulous diet and monitoring regimen he adheres to. His diet, crucial to keeping his blood sugar levels stable, includes measured portions of protein shakes, fruits, rice, chicken, and vegetables.

Mark Andrews’ Strict Diet Regimen

The life of a top-tier sports figure dealing with Type 1 diabetes is a story rarely told in the realm of professional sports. Mark Andrews sheds light on this personal aspect, sharing insights and stories from those in his circle. Chatting with GQ, he openly talked about his dependence on modern tools like the glucose monitor that he wears, which keeps his condition visible to his support team in real time.

“I have a support crew right with me all the time,” said Andrews, giving us a peek into an athlete’s life that fans don’t usually get to see. Andrews’ daily habits, including the special sugar-free sports drinks he has during games, are all carefully planned around keeping his health front and center.

Andrews kicks off his day with a protein shake, followed by a breakfast of bananas, eggs, and oatmeal. Post-workout, he refuels with another shake. His lunch is light, just rice, chicken, and fruit. Post-practice: another protein shake. Dinner is the main meal, with a focus on rice, fish, or chicken, and a fresh salad. End the day with a final protein shake before bed.

Mark Andrews’ path in the NFL stands out because of his incredible skill, relentless determination, and careful attention to his well-being. He shares his daily practices and how he deals with his health condition, offering a guide on facing tough situations directly.