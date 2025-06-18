Redditors Are Tired Of Lamar Jackson Saying The Ravens Have ‘Vengeance On Our Mind’ After Every Playoff Exit

A crisis is defined as a critical situation, often unexpected, that poses a serious threat or challenge, and it frequently leads to negative consequences. It feels like the correct way to describe what Lamar Jackson has gone through so far in his playoff career. A “playoff crisis,” if you will. With a 3-5 record and a heartbreaking exit to the Bills last season, some are beginning to wonder if he’ll ever exorcise his playoff demons.

When addressing the playoff struggles recently, Lamar came to the defense of Mark Andrews for his blunders in last season’s loss and believes that the Ravens are close to winning a Super Bowl. However, he claimed that in football, not everything is “going to go our way.”

“Before it was like, ‘Oh, you can’t win a playoff game.’ Then, we won a playoff game, got to the AFC Championship two years ago, and we just fell short, like two games short this year. We’re going to bounce back,” Lamar said at Ravens minicamp on Tuesday.

These are all good things to keep in mind moving forward. But it was the final line that stuck with most, unfortunately.

“We’ll come back and I feel like we’re gonna have vengeance on our mind,” he added.

When Redditors caught wind of the story, they couldn’t help but troll Lamar for saying the same line since 2019. Every year, it’s the same cycle for the Ravens. “Come out with a vengeance,” have a good regular season, win a playoff game, and fold in the next round. Then rinse and repeat.

It’s a line that fans are getting tired of hearing.

“Haven’t they said that every year since 2019?” one asked.

“Yeah, and Isaiah Likely also said, ‘If that’s the best they have, good luck in the postseason’ after our week 1 game last year. They have a lot of pent-up revenge that they’re saving for… some time,” someone responded.

“I look forward to hearing Jackson say this in 2035,” another fan joked.

“Vengeance against who?” a user asked.

While it may annoy some fans to hear the same phrase every year after disappointing finishes, there may be a reason as to why it keeps happening. Lamar said himself in the press conference that he doesn’t get over losses.

“I don’t think I get over any loss, to be honest,” Jackson said. “I’ve got losses from youth football that still haunt me. I never get over losses. I don’t care how small it may be to someone else or how great it may be, it’s always the same to me.”

Considering Lamar admitted that he can’t get over losses, it’s only natural that there is no change in his words after a defeat as well. He’s going to keep trying to win it all, and if he doesn’t, he’s going to remain confident that he can in the future. It’s an admirable mindset.

Additionally, Lamar revealed that he has been working on film studies this offseason. Specifically, he’s focusing on protecting the ball after causing 2 of the 3 Ravens’ turnovers in the playoff loss. It goes to show that he’s trying to improve every aspect of his game to get that elusive Lombardi.

At this point in his career, Lamar has accomplished about all he can without winning a Super Bowl. With 2 MVPs, 3 All-Pro first team selections, and 4 Pro Bowl appearances, even he knows the next order of business is a ring. And despite having the best TD to INT ratio in NFL history last season, he’s still trying to improve aspects of his game to win one. That hunger you can’t teach, and Lamar’s full of it.