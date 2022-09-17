Despite being ‘warned’ that $2 billion Donald Trump cheats, Peyton Manning went Golfing & helped the POTUS win

Back in 2017, Peyton Manning was warned not to play Golf with Donald Trump. However, he not only accepted Trump’s invitation but also played a major role in helping him win.

Peyton Manning is one of the most well-known quarterbacks in the history of the NFL. In his almost two decade-long career, Manning shattered several records and ended up earning truck loads of cash.

Popularly known as “The Sheriff,” Peyton, during his 14-year stint with the Indianapolis colts established himself as one of greats of the game. Moreover, he also spent 4 years with the Broncos where he won his second Super Bowl title.

As it turns out, along with being a terrific QB, Manning is quite good at Golf as well. Back in 2017, the champion QB helped Donald Trump to win a Golf contest.

Peyton Manning says he thoroughly enjoyed playing Golf with Donald Trump

After the win, Manning went on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live‘ where he talked in detail about his Golfing experience with the POTUS. When asked how he ended up playing Golf with $2 billion worth Trump, Peyton claimed that he was in town as he was set to receive the Lincoln Medal when he got a call from the White House.

“They were like, the President would like to play Golf with you on Sunday, are you available? I have to tell you Jimmy that a lot of people asked me not to do it,” Peyton claimed.

When Kimmel asked the NFL star to tell who exactly asked him not to play Golf with Trump, Manning replied, “you know, you did.”

Manning then went on to say that it turned out to be a fantastic experience. “I never felt safer playing Golf. There were like 30 Golf carts behind me.”

Talking about Trump, Peyton said, “he love sports, he was a great host. It was just the experience of playing with the office that was pretty cool to me and I think it would have been almost Un-American to say no.”

Kimmel then asked Manning if Trump cheated during the contest as Samuel Jackson once said that he cheats. As reported by Page.Six.com Jackson was asked who is a better Golfer between him and Trump to which he had replied, “Oh, I am, for sure, I don’t cheat.”

Replying to Kimmel’s query, Manning stated that he actually counted the strokes and added that he would have surely called him out if Donald would have resorted to cheating.

