Despite Failing Big Time in NFL, Tim Tebow Has Built a $10,000,000 Strong Empire, Through Endorsements & Investments

Scenes from the Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast at JetBlue Park on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Tim Tebow was the keynote speaker. More than 2000 people attended the annual event. The event coincides with the National Day of Prayer.

Tim Tebow had a very promising start to his career, but it unraveled quickly. However, Tebow has still found a way to hold a $10 million empire with smart investments and plays. Tim Tebow has a $10 million net worth, as per The Richest, and it took hard work and commitment to build his brand. Tebow was one of the most exciting college prospects, and based on his play, he could’ve made $10 million there itself. However, he continued to push afterward and more than made up for it in the business world.

Tebow had an exciting but short run in the NFL. After lighting up the college scene at the University of Florida, Tebow landed in Denver. He only played two short years there, but the run he had was very entertaining. Of course, his most memorable play came during the 2011-12 playoffs when he shocked the NFL world. He threw a game-winning touchdown to Demaryius Thomas against the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime to seal a massive upset. Tebow didn’t play much after that, but that moment and his college career are forever immortalized.

Tim Tebow Made Savvy Moves To Build His Empire

Tebow built up his reputation from the ground. He was born in the Philippines before spending his childhood in Jacksonville, Florida. He was a two-time National Champion at the University of Florida, leading to being the 25th overall pick in the 2010 draft.

Tebow’s work in the NFL, and later the MLB earned him some top-notch contracts. Tebow made $10 million in the NFL and approximately $1 million in the MLB. His work also earned him endorsements with top brands like Nike, EA Sports, TiVo, and Jockey Underwear.

Following that up, Tebow has great business investments which have netted him tremendous money outside the NFL and the MLB. From broadcasting with ESPN, Tebow earns around $3-$5 million.

From autographs, Tebow is making $350 per piece of memorabilia. He’s been an executive producer and actor in movies, he’s a three-time New York Times bestselling author, and he’s a public speaker, leading Christian talks across the country.

Simply put, just because Tebow fell out of the NFL, he didn’t stop making a name for himself and worked his way up to where he is now. The figures are courtesy of Andrew Petcash via X.

Tebow Also Leads a Great Foundation

Aside from keeping in check with the business world, Tebow is using his platform to do good for the world. In fact, he started his work early on.

In 2010, Tebow founded the Tim Tebow Foundation to give back to the world. It helps with medical needs worldwide, works on anti-human trafficking programs, and provides orphan care and protection. The foundation has raised millions and has helped countless people across the world.