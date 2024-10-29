Dexter Lawrence’s Diet: Sexy Dexy is Fueling His 340 Pound Frame the Right Way

Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants hung tough with the Pittsburgh Steelers through three quarters of Monday Night Football. Their defense had, to that point, limited the Steelers’ offense to nine points. Pittsburgh’s only touchdown came on a 73-yard punt return by Calvin Austin III.

Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence is – literally – a big reason why. New York’s 6-foot-4, 340-pound superstar defender has dominated the Steelers’ interior offensive line all night long. The box score won’t show it, but the game tape doesn’t lie.

we say it every week but Dexter Lawrence is other-worldly pic.twitter.com/9oVltdt0sM — Andrew (@gmengalaxy) October 29, 2024

As ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Joe Buck mentioned in the above clip, Lawrence currently leads the NFL in sacks (9.0). His impressive play has earned him the nickname “Sexy Dexy”, a fitting moniker for someone who’s quick and nimble despite his massive size.

Lawrence, like nearly every other player in the league, has weigh-ins every week. He recently told GQ’s “Real-Life Diet” he does a good job managing his diet, but hates describing his process in that fashion.

“I diet well—I wouldn’t call it a diet, necessarily. I don’t like that word. But I do a good job of watching what I eat, how much I eat, and getting the right workouts in.”

“Sexy Dexy” isn’t too stringent on eating the same food before each game, but informed GQ he “[mostly keeps] it the same.” He also shouted out his wife’s exceptional culinary abilities, saying her skill allows him to stay flexible when eating at home.

“My wife is an executive chef, so she knows how to throw it down in the kitchen. We like to travel the world when we eat. She can go from an Asian curry to a Caribbean jerk. It’s really whatever’s on our mind that day.”

So far, their combined might has helped Lawrence make two Pro Bowls. If he continues tearing up opposing offensive lines, he’ll have more prestigious honors coming his way when this season is over.