“Did it With My Boys”: Brock Purdy Breaks Silence After Losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs

Brock Purdy was in line to join Brady’s rank list of Quarterbacks who won a Super Bowl as first-year star quarterbacks. However, it proved to be a tough day for him as the Chiefs clinched their second consecutive SB win. His days after the loss were full of silence, which he decided to break with a heartfelt post via Instagram.

In a post that summed up Purdy’s emotions about the loss, he shared a carousel of pictures on social media. Ranging from his single shots to a group picture near the NFL podium, the post displayed an array of emotions. Captioning the post, Brock Purdy took an optimistic tone while also voicing appreciation for his teammates, “Won together and lost together. Did it with my boys. Keep the Faith,” wrote the quarterback with hopes for upcoming seasons.

Purdy’s incredible journey with the San Francisco 49ers made his team the top seed at the Super Bowl. They owned the second-high score in the regular season, dominating 12-5 with their performances. They registered only two losses in the away games except the final showdown, which is commendable.

It’s been an eventful season for the 49ers QB. Despite not taking the Lombardi home, it can’t be argued that the first-year full-time starter shined on that field along with his boys. After making strides in his professional life, Brock Purdy is also set to marry his fianceé this month.

Brock Purdy Making Strides Professionally and Personally

Jenna Brandt has been alongside Purdy since 2021 when they first met at the University of Northern Iowa. She continued to support Purdy relentlessly, despite Mr. Irrelevant label as the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Subsequently, the two got engaged in July 2023, which is now brewing into a marriage in the coming days. In the run-up to her wedding, Brandt took to Instagram to share glimpses of her fun bachelorette party with her girl gang.

On the other hand, Purdy who has suffered through the labels of Mr. Irrelevant and system QB, performed exceedingly well after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an injury. He amassed 4,380 yards, 31 touchdowns, and a QBR of 69.4% surrounded by his O-line stars. As Purdy clinched the Super Bowl spot with the San Francisco 49ers, Jenna Brandt congratulated her champion via Instagram.

“The BEST feeling. God is good – all the time,” wrote the soon bride-to-be.

Therefore, Purdy’s faith in his teammates and his emerging recognition as a quarterback has set high hopes for the upcoming season. This has also reiterated his role as a coveted high school passer and Arizona Player of the Year which got lost after his 262nd pick at the draft. Now, as Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the first two games of 2024 for performance-enhancing drug use, Purdy’s season ahead shows a green signal.