Brock Purdy Once Admitted Leaving Wife Jenna in Charge of All the Wedding Preps & Gorgeous Pics Prove He Made the Right Choice

San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jenna Brandt, in Des Moines, Iowa, following a successful year in the NFL. Purdy, after leading his team to the Super Bowl in his second year in the league, decided it was the right time to get hitched. He got down on one knee just last summer, leading up to their marriage ceremony with around 350 guests in attendance. Most importantly, it’s likely that Jenna was in charge of organizing the wedding.

During an interview just before Super Bowl LVIII, Purdy was asked about how his wedding preparations were going. The Niners QB revealed that his fiancée Jenna handles most of the planning, allowing him to focus on football. Appreciating Jenna’s efforts, he mentioned how discussing wedding details helped him take his mind off the game and look forward to their future together.

“When I come home, we just talk about the little things of the wedding. And honestly, it has helped me with football to sort of keep my mind off football,” Purdy said. “We have our time to talk about the wedding and what our future looks like so that’s something we’ve loved, the whole process. She’s done a great job with it.”

Brock Purdy also spoke with his running back Christian McCaffrey regarding the finer details of the wedding. They talked about the importance that women place on things like flowers and other small elements in a wedding ceremony. All the response that Purdy had for Jenna when she told him about the details was, “Yeah, Sure!”

Based on the stunning snapshots on their big day, it sure seems Brock Purdy made the right decision in letting Jenna take care of all the arrangements.

More details about Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt’s Wedding

TMZ offered a special look at the wedding of Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt. The couple looked fantastic, with Brock wearing a classic tuxedo and Jenna in a stylish strapless wedding dress. The entire wedding party, including bridesmaids and groomsmen, looked sharp and sophisticated. After the ceremony, the couple shared affectionate kisses for the cameras outside the church where they got married.

The wedding was a large event with approximately 350 guests, and transportation was well-organized with four buses. The outlet, however, could not confirm if Purdy’s teammates were in attendance. However, anyone can say with utmost certainty that the special event brought a sense of joy after the disappointment of the Super Bowl loss.

Choosing Iowa as the wedding location was a lovely touch to it all because it is where Purdy and Brandt first met while attending college at Iowa State in the late 2010s. Brandt later transferred to Northern Iowa, both excelling as student-athletes—Purdy in football for the Cyclones and Brandt in volleyball for both the Cyclones and the Panthers. They kept their relationship well-adjusted after Brock was picked up by the San Francisco 49ers as the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.