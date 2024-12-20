Brock Purdy’s Wife Jenna Had Just Two Words To Spare As the 49ers QB Gifts His Offensive Line Brand New Cars For Christmas

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) kisses his fiance Jenna Brandt after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Despite being one of the lowest-paid QBs in the NFL, Brock Purdy didn’t let it affect his Christmas gift spending as he gifted his entire O-line, Toyota Tundra, and Sequoia. The cars are worth $41,815 and $62,175, respectively. Just like the NFL world, Brock’s wife, Jenna was enamored by her husband playing Santa for his O-line.

Moments after the NFL and the 49ers’ social media accounts posted the video of Brock gifting his O-line generously, Jenna reposted the video on her Instagram story with the caption, “Santa Baby.” Purdy’s wife also ensured to thank the car manufacturer, Toyota, for helping Brock pull this surprise for his teammates.

Considering how the 49ers O-line players are an absolute unit, the choice of cars by Brock is very apt. For his 10 teammates, Purdy got 5 Tundras and Sequoias each. While the $41,815 worth Tundra is a heavy pickup truck, the $62,175 worth Sequoia is the largest SUV offered by the car manufacturer.

If one were to assume Purdy bought the base variant of the two cars, the total spending by the 49ers QB adds up to a whopping $521,050. Considering the 49ers star is on the bare minimum pay of $1.1 million, fans wondered how Purdy could afford to spend half of his salary on gifts. They simply couldn’t believe the generosity exhibited by Purdy.

Brock’s generous act has a marketing ploy hidden inside. For the ones unaware, Brock Purdy is one of the official ambassadors of Toyota. And although this season hasn’t been the perfect run for the Niners, this generous act by Purdy should be enough to boost their morale since the season is not yet over.