Did the Refs Miss an ‘Obvious’ Facemask Call on Sam Darnold That Impacted the Rams’ Win?

Oct 24, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While quarterback Matthew Stafford’s four touchdown passes laid the foundation, it was a late no-call by the referees that helped the Los Angeles Rams seal a 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in their Thursday Night Football match-up.

In the final offensive drive by the Vikings, quarterback Sam Darnold was searching for a receiver downfield when he was whisked to the ground by Rams’ edge rusher Byron Young. The sack — Young’s second of the year and the 10th of his career — resulted in a safety and turned a one-possession game into a double-digit deficit for Minnesota.

The play shouldn’t have counted in the first place. While trying to tackle Darnold, Young clutched his facemask. If officials had noticed the infraction, Minnesota would have gained 15 yards and an automatic first down. They, however, believed Young grabbed Darnold’s shoulder and let the play stand.

HOW???? Refs miss this obvious face mask on Sam Darnold. #MINvsLAR pic.twitter.com/NtjzQgfIba — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 25, 2024

Young’s reaction revealed it all. He clearly knew he committed a penalty, and thought he had extended the Vikings’ possession. But the refs didn’t see it, and his sack sealed Los Angeles’ third win of the season in Week 8.

Did the missed call truly impact the outcome of the game?

Many spectators, including former FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless, bashed the officiating crew for butchering the call.

How can all those refs miss such an obvious face mask on Darnold and award the Rams a safety??? SUCH A BAD LOOK FOR THE NFL. THAT WAS JUST SO GLARING, ON NATIONAL TV. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 25, 2024

The outrage is understandable. There is no doubt the refs made a mistake. At the same time, their error is a bit more understandable, if not justifiable, compared to other missed calls.

It was not quite decipherable even on replay for TV analyst Kirk Herbstreit — heard speaking in the above clip. He wasn’t even certain if Young had gotten hold of Darnold’s shoulder or facemask on his initial replay view. So one can understand how it would have been in real time for the refs.