“Did You Send The Check To the Steelers?”: Bill Belichick Responds To Peyton Manning’s Hilarious Comment Against Tom Brady

September 9 2012; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) greets Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) following the game at Sports Authority Field. The Broncos defeated the Steelers 31-19. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

During the most recent episode of ESPN’s The Breakdown, Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick joked about how the New England Patriots stole a play from Manning’s Indianapolis Colts. Monday night, Belichick got the opportunity to clap back.

Advertisement

On their opening possession of Monday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys ran the “trap pass” Manning and Belichick discussed on their shared show. Manning then mentioned Tom Brady’s supposed compensation for the play but teased that Brady definitely didn’t send him anything.

“Like I said, I’m still waiting on @TomBrady‘s check he said the check’s in the mail. There’s no way Tom actually mailed the check.” The Cowboys ran the Trap Pass that he and Coach talked about on The Breakdown. https://t.co/VL0ZogSF8U pic.twitter.com/b7rANCaffb — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 10, 2024

When the moment arose, Belichick asked Manning if he ever reimbursed the Pittsburgh Steelers after doing something similar to them.

“Well Peyton, you talked about how you stole the ‘Pittsburgh’ play… did you send a check to the Steelers?”

Manning said he did, and that former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher “bought a haircut” with the funds. A MNF: Peyton & Eli viewer enjoyed the pleasant exchange.

Genuinely the best show on TV!!! — Christopher Giannini (@ChrisAVGiannini) December 10, 2024

The play it appears Belichick referenced was analyzed back in Week 1, when Manning mentioned he loved running a “Pittsburgh” concept against Cover-4 zone defense. He said the play was “a guaranteed touchdown to Reggie Wayne.”

“Here’s a post route with the in; I call it ‘Pittsburgh’… ‘Pit’; post [and an] in… [this] is unstoppable when you’re playing Cover-4.”

Manning wasn’t lying about the latter aspect. In fact, his 53-yard touchdown connection with Wayne in Super Bowl XLI may have come on a ‘Pittsburgh’ call. On CBS’ broadcast replay, you can see tight end Ben Utecht hold the dropping safety with an in-route, freeing up Wayne.

Two of the best to ever do it for the @Colts. Peyton Manning to Reggie Wayne for a big time TD. pic.twitter.com/cuqmp112p2 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 22, 2020

That touchdown helped Manning win his first Lombardi Trophy. If he truly did utilize the “Pittsburgh” concept for it, he may owe Cowher more than a haircut.