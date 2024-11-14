‘Die Hard’ Cowboys Fan Shaquille O’Neal is Still Optimistic About Dallas Making the Playoffs; “It’s Gonna Happen”

The 3-6 Dallas Cowboys seem to be in a tight spot entering the Week 11 of the 2024 season. Without their QB1, Dak Prescott, on the field to ease their matters, situation just seems to be getting worse for America’s team. Like every other Cowboys fan, even NBA star Shaquille O’Neal looks busy trying to calculate the playoff chances for his team this season now.
In a discussion on the Rich Eisen show, Shaq asked if the analyst could help him with the dream scenarios. He enquired whether Dallas has any chances left of reaching the playoffs with eight games remaining.
While trying to do the math, Rich Eisen pointed out that the rest of the games need the Cowboys to secure either a 8-0 or a 7-1 record. The scenario would help Dallas reach 10 wins, which would be a minimum requirement for the playoffs.
However, before concluding his calculations, the analyst shockingly asked the NBA icon if he still had any faith left in the Dallas team:
“You really think they can do it? Dak’s gone, Dak’s not there, no one is running the ball.”
The words from Eisen did make Shaq admit that the Cowboys have been horrible this season. Yet, he managed to answer with the dream situation of all Cowboys fans:
“Yeah, but I have hope. It’s gonna happen.”
The basketball star appeared to be reassuring himself and trying to show confidence in his side. Shaq even stated that he would wear a football helmet for 200 days straight if the Dallas side did not manage to qualify for the next round.
This is not the first time when the center has shown relentless belief in his favorite NFL team.
Shaq hosts unwavering faith in the Cowboys
In January this year, Shaq showed his true loyalty toward the Cowboys. In an interaction ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the NBA star hilariously bet his farm on the Dallas side winning the Super Bowl this year. This was after Shaq claimed to be the biggest Cowboys fan all throughout his life.
“I live on a 50-acre farm right down here in Texas, if they don’t win the Super Bowl, you can have my farm. Here is the paper to Tex Johnson’s farm. If we don’t win that Super Bowl, you can have it. You can have the deed and the trust, it’s all yours.”
While his words were quickly dismissed by Smith, his faith in the Cowboys appeared to shock everyone. His continued belief in the side, despite their current 3-6 standing, provides proof enough of his loyalty to the Jerry Jones-owned team.