‘Die Hard’ Cowboys Fan Shaquille O’Neal is Still Optimistic About Dallas Making the Playoffs; “It’s Gonna Happen”

The 3-6 Dallas Cowboys seem to be in a tight spot entering the Week 11 of the 2024 season. Without their QB1, Dak Prescott, on the field to ease their matters, situation just seems to be getting worse for America’s team. Like every other Cowboys fan, even NBA star Shaquille O’Neal looks busy trying to calculate the playoff chances for his team this season now.

In a discussion on the Rich Eisen show, Shaq asked if the analyst could help him with the dream scenarios. He enquired whether Dallas has any chances left of reaching the playoffs with eight games remaining.

While trying to do the math, Rich Eisen pointed out that the rest of the games need the Cowboys to secure either a 8-0 or a 7-1 record. The scenario would help Dallas reach 10 wins, which would be a minimum requirement for the playoffs.

However, before concluding his calculations, the analyst shockingly asked the NBA icon if he still had any faith left in the Dallas team: