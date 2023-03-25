Disgruntled QB Lamar Jackson Follows Russell Wilson in Finding Internal Peace Amid His Contract Extension Drama

The Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is going through a tough phase in his career, struggling to find a long-term deal. There has been a longing dilemma over his productivity in the upcoming season. As a result, his contract negotiations have taken a hit. Meanwhile, the signal-caller has found a new way to avoid distractions and believe in the supreme almighty.

For the last couple of days, Russell Wilson has been catching headlines for his religious remarks online. The veteran happens to be an avid preacher asking his followers to believe in God. During his last season, when he struggled to perform at the highest levels, the 34-year-old kept his faith intact and addressed Jesus as a best friend.

Will Lamar Jackson find salvation anytime soon?

The situation is quite complicated looking at the entire scenario. Despite being one of the emerging talents in the league, the signal-caller finds himself in a deadlock unless he becomes a free agent in 2024. Recently, the Louisville product shared some cryptic posts on social media.

“No weapon formed against me shall prosper,” Jackson wrote on his Twitter handle. Similarly, the former MVP asked everyone to believe in God even when the answer is “wait”, according to his latest Instagram story.

The 26-year-old is set to earn $32.4 million this year after the Ravens placed him under a non-exclusive franchise tag. Meaning, he can receive offers from other NFL teams and the Baltimore Ravens can match this offer within two weeks or let him go.

However, it is still a win-win situation for his current franchise as they will receive two future first-round picks from any team that acquires Jackson this season.

Jackson gets strangled in the twist of fate

While his drama continued to prevail on social media, a Florida man, Ken Francis appeared to have sparked new rumors. Per the New York Post, this guy contacted the Ravens’ front office and claimed to conduct negotiations on Jackson’s behalf as his agent.

However, a couple of hours later, the NFL released a memo asking the other 32 teams to refrain from making connections with this man. Apparently, Francis happens to be a business partner of Jackson, who sells compact fitness kits online.

The quarterback came forward to address this issue and claimed the man had never intervened in any negotiations. While his hunt for a fully guaranteed contract goes on, it will be interesting to see whether he receives any offer sheet in the coming days.