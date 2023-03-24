Fact Check : Is Ken Francis a Lamar Jackson’s Agent?

For the last couple of days, the Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been catching headlines for his pursuit of a fully guaranteed contract. While there hasn’t been any progress so far, it has taken a bizarre turn after a Florida man appeared to make claims as Jackson’s new agent.

Everyone who is aware of the current scenario and past knows that Lamar Jackson has no agent on his behalf to conduct negotiations. He has been interacting with the front offices and management on his own. However, the twist of fate landed him in an awkward situation where he had to come forward and clarify the exact scenario.

Lamar Jackson quashes all the existing claims

More than his gridiron heroics, the Louisville product has been catching headlines for several other reasons. His contract negotiations began last year, and yet the quarterback couldn’t find a viable solution.

Recently, a Florida man, Ken Francis, stunned the internet after multiple reports suggested him attempting to act as Jackson’s agent and negotiate with the Ravens’ management. Soon the sports analyst Tom Pelissero shared an update with a copy of the memo released by the NFL warning other 32 teams to remain vigilant about this man.

Ken Francis is a Florida man who most recently was pitching a home fitness invention, I’m told. He now is trying to negotiate a nine-figure contract with NFL teams, who are being told they’re not allowed to negotiate with him because he’s not a certified agent. https://t.co/39nlbWPXuD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2023

It stated that Francis was not an NFLPA-certified agent and had no authority to act on somebody’s behalf, especially for the contract negotiations. Apparently, Jackson caught wind of this incident and tweeted about the same. “Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me,” the quarterback wrote, garnering crazy reactions on social media.

Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DIMXtxOAnR — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

While netizens thought Jackson had no association with this man, he surprised everyone with a follow-up tweet calling Francis his business partner. The passer has been using his “The Entire Gym” invention, a compact kit containing all the necessary equipment to train solo.

Is Jackson getting any interest from other teams?

The situation is quite complicated for the quarterback, as whoever tries to acquire him should make a risky bet. He is currently placed under a non-exclusive franchise tag and is set to earn $32.4 million in 2023 unless any other side comes to his rescue.

The teams can extend him an offer sheet, and the Ravens can match the offer within two weeks or let him go. However, there is a catch. Whoever recruits him must give their two first-round picks in return.

This clause diminished his value in the market, and teams have refrained from engaging in negotiations. He will become a free agent in 2024, and till then, Jackson has to bear all this pain or compromise his demands.