“Double Standards”: Odell Beckham Jr’s $18 Million Deal Leads to NFL World Destroying Ravens Over ‘Lamar Jackson’ Situation

The former Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. is coming to Baltimore after a year full of speculation about his potential landing spot. It is a one-year deal worth $18 million, making him one of the highest-paid receivers who have signed a single-season contract in recent times. Despite all these developments and the commitment of such a lucrative contract, the Ravens have failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson.

The signal-caller has been struggling to find a long-term extension since last year. He alleged the management had failed to meet value and had requested a trade. While OBJ has arrived in the city, fans are waiting for Jackson’s update and whether he actually changes his mind for the upcoming season.

NFL fans call out Ravens’ management for not paying Lamar Jackson

Unless the management resolves this issue as early as possible, Jackson will remain a hot topic of discussion in the NFL fraternity. Recently, the Ravens slapped him with a non-exclusive franchise tag that keeps him with the team for one more year. He will draw $32.4 million annually and holds the provision to receive offer sheets from the other 31 teams.

The Ravens can either match this offer within a limited time or let him go in exchange for two future first-round picks. A hard bargain that constrained the existing offer sheets and demands from other franchises.

Meanwhile, the recent deal for OBJ has wreaked havoc among the fans. If the upper brass can pay him $18 million in one go, Jackson’s demands can be easily fulfilled; however, they are not ready to commit to a fully guaranteed contract.

Ravens largest per-yr average $ contracts given to WRs since Lamar Jackson became starter in 2019: $15.0M – Odell Beckham Jr.

$ 6.0M – Willie Snead

$ 5.0M – Sammy Watkins

$ 3.3M – Nelson Agholor

$ 3.1M – Rashod Bateman

$ 2.9M – Marquise Brown

$ 2.0M – Seth Roberts — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 9, 2023

A couple of days ago, Jackson came forward to address the issue and revealed that he had requested a trade, and so far, the management hasn’t reverted to his proposal. Looking at the current scenario, it appears the quarterback is ready to sign with any other team. The only thing that matters to him at this point is a long-term, fully guaranteed contract.

Odell Beckham Jr contract details

The OBJ trade news initially turned out to be a surprise for many fans worldwide. Even though the Ravens were in contention for OBJ, other teams like the Giants and Packers were speculated to be the front runners. This move will definitely benefit Harbaugh and strengthen his wide receiver corps.

More details on Odell Beckham Jr.‘s one-year deal with the #Ravens: $13.835 million signing bonus

$1.165 million base salary

$3M in reachable incentives So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu. https://t.co/z6S8tkjvP1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 9, 2023

According to the updates shared by Tom Pellisero, OBJ will draw a maximum amount of $18 million, which includes his signing bonus, base salary, and other incentives.

He receives a $13.835 million signing bonus, a $1.165 million base salary, and $3 million in reachable incentives. Although he was searching for a longer commitment, this amount justifies his abilities and current performance in the league.