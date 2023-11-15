“Do You Feel Stupid for That Now?”: Bomani Jones Calls Out Josh Allen Fans For Comparing Him to Patrick Mahomes

Josh Allen is navigating what seems to be an average season. The critics are blasting the quarterback, as usual, from all corners for not living up to the hype. This contrasts with the previous discussions, where fans and experts were comparing Allen to the reigning MVP, Patrick Mahomes.

This comparison has been deemed unwise by many followers. Additionally, renowned NFL journalist Bomani Jones commented on his opinion of Josh Allen after the Bills’ upset loss against the Broncos. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to express how the Mahomes-Allen comparison has backfired. He wrote,

“I’m go glad I never tried to talk myself into believe Josh Allen was as good as Patrick Mahomes. did you ever try to do that? do you feel stupid for that now? did you ask yourself why you did something so stupid? Just curious.”

Jones’ tweet reflects a sense of skepticism toward the hype around Josh Allen, especially with his mediocre display this season. The Buffalo Bills (5-5) have seen 19 touchdowns from their star QB with a staggering 11 interceptions, which is quite a blow. However, his overall 70.3 completion rate this season has been an upgrade from his career rate of 63.4 percent.

Mahomes, though, isn’t far away, with a 68.6% completion rate this season. But the Kansas City Chiefs have maintained a 7-2 record, despite a struggling receiving corps.

Mike Greenberg’s Criticism of Josh Allen in Line with Bomani Jones

Mike Greenberg, the prominent sports commentator, agrees with the overall criticism that is prevailing for Josh Allen this season. In his time on ‘Get Up‘ for ESPN, Mike Greenberg criticized Allen, comparing him with Brett Favre. He expressed his concern about Allen’s tendency to give away wins in a favorable environment. This is exactly what has amassed Favre, the kind of criticism that he faced at the time.

“At some point, Josh Allen is giving away games. … He reminds me of Brett Favre,” Greenberg said. “Brett Favre might have been the most talented quarterback of his generation, but he lost a lot of games with recklessness and mistakes.”

Jones’s analysis consisted of Josh Allen being framed harshly as he argued that Allen is not better than the ‘Jordan of football’, Mahomes. Additionally, Allen’s standing in the league is being questioned due to the expectations that surround him as a seasoned quarterback. The Bills’ loss against the Denver Broncos in the last second has many other prominent names, like Robert Griffin III, drawing comparisons.

The Bills are currently very far from securing a Wild Card berth or the top spot in the divisional round. Their upcoming matchup against the struggling Jets holds great promise. However, losing this game could mean the end of their playoff dreams for this season.