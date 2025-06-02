mobile app bar

“Who’s the Man on the Team You Won’t Let Date Your Sister? Answer – Stefon Diggs”: Bomani Jones Drops Bombshell Reaction on Viral Yacht Video

Robert Gullo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) acknowledges fans after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) acknowledges fans after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is making headlines this week—and its not for a good reason.

Diggs skipped the team’s OTAs last week, and instead of keeping a low profile, he was seen partying on a boat with models, his alleged girlfriend and rapper Cardi B. One video shows Diggs handing a woman a small pink container, which has led to speculation that drugs were involved. Another clip of Diggs and Cardi B getting a little too close while dancing has only added fuel to the fire.

The off-field antics haven’t gone unnoticed by the Patriots. Head coach Mike Vrabel made a pointed comment afterwards, saying he hopes “everyone is making good decisions on and off the field.” It’s clear the team isn’t thrilled with the distraction.

The incident’s been a big topic across sports media. On The Right Time with Bomani Jones, Jones and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth talked about the videos and what they might say about Diggs—and the culture around drugs in general.

Jones brought up an old story from Diggs’ days with the Minnesota Vikings. Apparently, when players were asked which teammate they wouldn’t want their daughter to date, the entire team said Stefon Diggs.

“You know what this reminds me of? Couple years ago, the Minnesota Vikings locker room was asked who’s the man on the team you won’t let date your sister? and everyone had the same answer. 52 people said Stefon Diggs.”

Speaking of the alleged drugs involved, Jones said:

“I dont do drugs so I dont know what’s happening in that world, but he was showing it (the pink container) off like it was some special sand from the Maldives.”

He also mentioned how casual drug use—especially things like coc*ine—seems to be normalized in pop culture now.

Foxworth added to the conversation with a story from his college days. At a business school dinner, everyone was supposed to share something personal. One woman said her brother used cocaine regularly. Foxworth approached her later to show support, telling her he had family who struggled with addiction. Her response shocked him.

“She goes, ‘Oh no, he doesn’t have a problem,’” Foxworth said. “That really opened my eyes to how some people don’t even see heavy drug use as an issue anymore.”

As of now, Diggs isn’t facing any consequences from the team, but the situation is still developing. If things keep trending in this direction, though, that could change quickly.

About the author

Robert Gullo

Robert Gullo

x-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Rob is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Central Connecticut State University graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in sports journalism. Rob has followed football ever since he was old enough to understand the game and is a Jacksonville Jaguars fan. Rob has written over 4,000 NFL articles and has interviewed many athletes in his career such as: Tyreek Hill, Will Levis, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Isiah Pacheco, Caitlin Clark, and many other professional athletes. Outside of The SportsRush, Rob is involved with other sports at the high school and college level, serving as the reporter/editor of the New Britain Herald newspaper in New Britain, Connecticut. Outside of sports, Rob likes to hike, travel, work out, remain active, and hang out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these