“Do You Think I’m an Idiot?”: Jerry Jones Goes Off on Reporter Curious About Mike McCarthy’s Future

As the Dallas Cowboys head into their bye week with a 3-3 record, pressure is mounting on owner Jerry Jones. Following their embarrassing 47-9 loss against the Detroit Lions this weekend, questions about Mike McCarthy’s future have also resurfaced. However, Jerry was visibly irked when this same question was posed after his team’s loss.

As he turned 82, Jones received an unpleasant birthday gift on Sunday with the Cowboys’ largest home defeat during his 35 years of ownership. Nevertheless, the billionaire franchise owner still has faith in head coach McCarthy, asserting that he didn’t even consider replacing him.

“I’m not considering that… Just so you’re clear, I’m not considering that.”

When the owner was further prodded about the decision, considering how he had previously fired a coach mid-season, Jones lashed out:

“Do you think I’m an idiot? Do you? OK. Well, I’m not going to hypothetical with you about would I consider a coaching change in light of the timing we’re sitting here with. I’m not. At all.”

Jones had previously removed Wade Phillips back in 2010 when the coach had led the team to a 1-7 start. Not only do the Cowboys stand in a significantly better position than Phillips’ season, but the owner’s reaction is a dismissal enough of all such rumors.

However, the Cowboys Nation wasn’t quite impressed with Jones’ response!

With the Dallas fanbase’s long-term dislike of the owners and interim GM, they didn’t shy away from expressing their blunt opinions on X. While one fan argued that the 82-year-old businessman is too “stubborn” to make any drastic changes in the franchise, other internet users cheekily answered Jones’ question to the reporters about being an idiot!

I mean when it comes to building football teams…yeah kinda. — Wampum Mining LLC (@WampumMining) October 14, 2024

The sad part is he knows what it’ll take to turn this organization around but he’s too stubborn to let it happen because he wants to be in the right. — diary of a mad man (@diaryofamadmane) October 14, 2024

All Cowboys nation thinks he’s an idiot — Brandon (@Brandonmartine) October 14, 2024

One of these days can one of you reporters tell this man what we all really think about him? Worst owner in all of sports — Tyler (@145_Tyler) October 14, 2024

While fans are disappointed yet again with the Cowboys’ 3-3 record, Jones doesn’t blame McCarthy for the losses and instead holds the players, the entire coaching staff, and himself accountable.

“Well, we’re disappointed that we’re 3-3,” the owner said, as per ESPN. “The three-loss side of it, I don’t necessarily totally blame on McCarthy. The players will tell you they had something to do with it, too. His other parts of the staff will tell you. And the owner sure will tell you he had something to do with it, so it’s not all on him.”

So, the head coach continues his tenure with America’s Team. With McCarthy in the final year of his contract, pressure will be mounting up on him, especially with the team’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct 28.