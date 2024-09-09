Does Dak Prescott Deserve To Be the First Ever $60 Million Player Of the NFL?

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott is set for an insane pay raise – and it’s certainly raised a few eyebrows.

In case you haven’t heard, Prescott has agreed to a contract extension with the franchise worth $240 million. That will be spread across four years and means that at $60 million per season, he’ll be the highest-paid NFL player of all-time. Yes, that’s right, in the history of the entire sport. These are the kinds of numbers that even just a few years ago would’ve seemed crazy. Now, the 31-year-old has set a new standard for what star players, and especially quarterbacks, can expect to be paid.

One big sticking point for fans and pundits alike has been Dak’s inability to get the job done in the playoffs. While he’s an unbelievable regular season player with superb numbers, he’s just 2-5 in the postseason. If this Cowboys team are serious about pushing for their first Super Bowl crown in 30 years, they need to find the right anecdote.

But even without the playoff success, it can be argued that someone of his caliber will attract similar offer in the open, always QB-hungry market. And despite a freak injury, he’s proven his dependability and how he can show up week after week.

"He has the ability at the line of scrimmage to be the field general that every team is looking for." @TomBrady breaks down @DallasCowboys QB Dak Prescott's impressive performance after signing a 4-year, $240M contract extension. pic.twitter.com/7afm8gx3WB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 9, 2024

Thus, despite the concerns, actual legends of the game are buzzing with excitement over this move. Tom Brady couldn’t stop hyping him up after the news broke, pointing to his really strong outing in Dallas’ win over the Cleveland Browns. On the coaching side of things, Bill Belichick even compared him to Joe Montana – no, we’re not kidding.

Getting compared to the great Joe Montana is no joke. And just based off his regular season performance, one could argue that he deserves the money he was paid. But NFL contracts are paid based on both, what you have done and what you can do. And his celling certainly is the Lombardi. But it should be noted, the legends coming to his defense are earned by the QB over years of production.

Someone else who has gone to great lengths to defend the most talked-about contract in football is former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel.

Daniel Waxs Lyrical Over The Great Prescott

Throughout a three-minute clip, Daniel breaks down the tactical nuisances behind everything that makes Dak the player he is. He analyzes the crisp nature in which he’s able to tear defenses apart, as he did so successfully against Cleveland. Sure, there are bound to be those who will point towards his lack of a ring, but not all great players win titles straight away. Sometimes, it takes years of hard work and dedication before climbing to the top of the mountain.

Last season, Prescott was the runner-up in NFL MVP voting. No, he didn’t get the nod, but he put up numbers that took him to that next level. He led the league with 410 completions and 36 passing touchdowns, running alongside a 105.9 passer rating that serves as the best figure of his career. That kind of talent doesn’t come around every day and it certainly doesn’t present itself to a team like the Dallas Cowboys.

In our view, it’s hard to see how Dak doesn’t deserve this contract. The general state of wages in the NFL are pretty wild in 2024 and if Dallas wants to keep their momentum going with regular season success, Prescott is the man for the job. Plus, having CeeDee Lamb alone is enough of a reason to believe they can step it up.