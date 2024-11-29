Taylor Swift Dons a $4,900 Louis Vuitton Sweater For the Chiefs’ Black Friday Game Against Rival Raiders

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift (R) and Donna Kelce arrive prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Although she’s spent the last two months touring all over North America, Taylor Swift has found the time to make it back to watch all five Kansas City Chiefs home games so far this season. So, of course, she wasn’t going to miss the chance to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, in his sixth game at Arrowhead Stadium this season. This game is particularly special, considering it’s the NFL’s second annual Black Friday showcase.

It’s not just the Chiefs and visiting Las Vegas Raiders that will be showcasing themselves on Friday afternoon. A lot of eyes were on Taylor Swift during the pregame, specifically on the outfit the music icon chose to wear for the big day.

As always, Swift showed up to Arrowhead in style, this time while sporting a red (it’s got to be red when she’s at Arrowhead) Louis Vuitton half-zip sweater that costs quite a pretty penny – $4,900 to be exact.

The account that posted Swift’s look, “taylorswiftstyled”, is run by superfan Sarah Chappelle. Her page has over 351k followers, and Chappelle has even written a book about Taylor Swift’s fashion and style.

The comments from Swifties on the singer’s game day look were predictably celebratory, though surprisingly funny as well.

“Does she even know we are fighting people in Target parking lots rn,” wrote a user, while another one commented, “I saw Taylor Swift wearing skinny jeans, so I pulled out and dusted off the skinny jeans hiding in the back of my closet.” A different user wrote, “This is definitely a cozy I-ate-too-much-at-Thanksgiving type out outfit. I love it.”

As Chappelle pointed out in the post, this is a more casual look than Swift has generally worn during “season two” of her NFL game day fashion. Chappelle was also a fan of the monogram patches, the sparkly jewelry stack heels, and the handbag Swift used to complete the look.

Taylor Swift wasn’t the only member of this power couple showing off their style in pregame today. Travis Kelce, as always, did his best to live up to his famous partner’s respected game-day fashion. Kelce threw caution to the wind and took a big swing. He was seen sporting a velvet green bomber jacket with shiny black cargo pants. And those pants are giving off a real MC Hammer vibe.

Once he switches from bomber and cargos to shoulder pads and cleats, Kelce will be looking to build on a strong recent stretch that has seen him post 6+ receptions and 60+ yards in four of his last five games.

Swift, meanwhile, will be hoping for a relaxing Black Friday before she finishes her epic, two-year-long Eras Tour with three shows in Vancouver from December 6 to December 8.