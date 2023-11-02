Donna Kelce Partners With Wine Company To Help Novice NFL Fans Watch Eagles Vs Chiefs Game From The Box For Free

Taylor Swift’s appearances in the NFL games this season have continued to capture attention from all corners. Interestingly, Donna Kelce, the mother of the Kelce brothers, is also making headlines, but it’s not for being spotted alongside the pop sensation.

In a recent update, Mama Kelce has brought exciting news for both football fans and Swifties. It is apparently a new way to enjoy a game of football while sipping wine. Donna recently collaborated with Barefoot Wine, introducing the ‘Bandwagon Box’. In her announcement with the PEOPLE, she mentioned that the new fans will now be able to learn and enjoy the game freshly and comfortably.

This collab also provides an opportunity for football lovers to get a chance to win a total of four seats alongside Donna, for the upcoming matchup between the Chiefs and the Eagles on Nov 20. The fans will have a chance to enter from the social media channels led by Bandwagon, the official wine sponsor of the NFL.

Donna Kelce’s decision to choose this game for implementing her idea stems from the fact that both her sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be facing each other. This coupled with added fans to the NFL with Taylor Swift’s induction has now motivated the Bandwagon Box to keep a major giveaway for the Swifties.

Details of the Bandwagon Box in the Chiefs vs Eagles Game

Donna Kelce explained her decision to combine NFL and wine tasting, giving insights in her announcement.

“Not everybody is an expert at NFL. You don’t have to be an expert to enjoy wines, so it kind of pairs,” said Donna.

Donna Kelce has consistently stood by her sons from the start. This is the first time that Travis and Jason Kelce will face each other since the Super Bowl 2023. Moreover, it was recently revealed that she will don a special jersey to commemorate the upcoming showdown.

This time again, her love for the sport and her support for the Kelce brothers has now made her launch this unique endeavor in the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.

Week 9 into the season, the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) stand first in the NFC East, with a single loss against the New York Jets. On the other hand, the Chiefs (6-2) are first in their AFC West as well. However, the defending champs have registered two losses against the Detroit Lions and the Denver Broncos in the season.

Interestingly, this is not the first time, that someone has thought of combining NFL and wine. Many including veterans like Dan Marino and Drew Bledsoe had realized that the combination of wine and football sits well. This motivated them to announce official wine partnerships, bringing Cabernets and victory sparklers to stadiums. However, what Donna Kelce has achieved is an extension of the concept in a completely new shape.

The Kelce Brothers’ last game ended in a close victory for Travis’s Chiefs in a 38-35 victory in Feb 2023. As their upcoming matchup draws closer, a surge of anticipation and excitement is building amongst the fans. This is now coupled with Donna Kelce and Bandwagon’s innovative idea to honor the reunion of these competitors on the field.