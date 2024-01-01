Did Taylor Swift Really Wear Travis Kelce’s Jacket To the Chiefs New Year Game?

Taylor Swift joyfully backed Travis Kelce as the Chiefs secured a thrilling 25-17 win at Arrowhead Stadium. The pop star was spotted in a Chiefs varsity jacket and shared moments with Kelce’s family in their customary suite. Swift’s vibrant support and striking attire drew the attention of fervent fans, including her reprise of Kelce’s distinctive jacket from a previous game on December 25.

The victory marked the Kansas City Chiefs’ eighth consecutive AFC West Champions title, celebrated passionately by Taylor Swift amidst the lively crowd. Some fans fixated on Taylor Swift donning Travis Kelce’s jacket from Christmas Day despite the Chiefs’ triumph.

Speculation arose about the power couple vibe, but upon closer look, it was revealed that the two jackets were different. Although both of them were designed by Jeff Hamilton.

“You can tell the differences in the collar, cuffs, and hem. They are definitely similar. It’s a nod toward Travis.” Said Sarah, per USA Today.

Sarah Chapelle, Taylor Swift Style creator voiced her comments on the two jackets, noting differences in collar, cuffs, and hem. However, she did affirm the nod to Travis while debunking assumptions.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s post-win celebration stole hearts amidst their months-long affection. A fan’s X video revealed an intimate dance, Taylor in a light blue gown and Travis in a classic black ensemble. The viral footage captured the couple’s tender kissing moment, showcasing their comfort and affection on the party floor.

More about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Co-ordinated Outfit

The holiday game days coordination of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s outfits, designed by Jeff Hamilton, sparked fan curiosity. Jeff is a designer who was born in Morocco and later moved to Paris. He initially studied mathematics and physics before venturing into fashion design. He quickly ascended to the top of the fashion world emerging as the first-ever licensee for Guess Jeans for Men upon arriving in the United States.

Jeff Hamilton offers these Kansas City Chiefs Wool & Leather Varsity Jackets at $850. Featuring a wool body, premium leather sleeves, collar, and waist, it boasts an interior satin lining and beautifully embroidered chenille details. Each jacket includes a special edition plaque personally signed by Jeff Hamilton, packaged in a garment bag.

The sizing ranges from small to 3XL, making this exclusive piece accessible to a broad audience. The combination of quality craftsmanship and personal touches contributes to its allure for fans of Kansas City Chiefs and fashion enthusiasts alike.