Donna’s “Strong & Independent” Character Shaped Jason Kelce’s Views on Women; Kylie Explains

Jason Kelce is undoubtedly one of the NFL’s most lovable athletes, and his brother Travis isn’t far behind. However, behind these two affable brothers stands the dynamic duo of Donna and Ed – the parents who tag-teamed their way through raising kids who would go on to represent positive character on the world’s stage.

In a recent sit-down with US Weekly, Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie shed light on his deep-rooted understanding of women and how his mother shaped him into the perfect example of respecting the fairer sex. According to Kylie, Jason built an unshakable grasp of just how formidable a force women can be by witnessing his mother’s unwavering strength and independence firsthand.

Apparently, Kylie tells everybody that she wishes she had the traveling abilities of her mother-in-law, adding:

“It’s those traits, I think, that helped him understand that women can be sort of a strong force. Although they’re no longer together, his parents were very much a partnership in how they function. I think that he had that example at home, and he has taken that into his adult life.”

As Kylie eloquently put it, observing his parents, especially his mother’s resilience, instilled in Jason a deep respect for women and the ever-important role they play. Perhaps it’s this mutual respect and appreciation that have become cornerstones of Kylie and Jason’s own loving relationship.

Kylie And Jason Kelce Hope For Their Kids to Have Varying Interests

In that same US Weekly interview, Kylie Kelce was asked whether their kids were athletic or interested in sports. Her response was a resounding yes, revealing that both she and Jason are hopeful their little ones Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett will share their passion for athletics.

To that end, they’ve already gotten the kids involved in a mixed bag of activities like arts and crafts, gymnastics, soccer, and more. Kylie even quipped that since she did Irish dancing growing up, the kids have explored that option too.

But sports and dance aren’t the only interests on the Kelce kids’ radar. As Kylie added Jason has an interest in music. The former Philadelphia Eagles player was even part of a jazz band and played saxophone. So, the kids also got exposed to that area of interest. With a smile, she continued:

“We will hopefully introduce our girls to sports, and I’m very much hoping they want to get involved in sports. But if they don’t, Jason can help them musically, I can help them in other ways.“

It’s hardly surprising, given Kylie’s own athletic background as a former high school field hockey player. For her to see her kids develop similar interests would undoubtedly be a proud moment. Meanwhile, Jason has been vocal about his support for youth sports, so if one of their little ones ends up excelling athletically, one can bet the Kelce household will be beaming with the widest of smiles.