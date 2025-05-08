“Dad Never Showed Me Enough Attention”: Travis Kelce Candidly Shares Ed Kelce Only Cared About Older Son Jason

Donna Kelce hugs her son Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) while her other son Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) claps at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023. Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Opening Night Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Eagles center Jason Kelce have four Super Bowl wins, 17 Pro Bowl selections, and 13 All-Pro selections combined. Today, they have their own unique podcast, New Heights. Outside football, the Kelce brothers share a strong bond with their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

In the last few years, their mom, Donna, has become a social media sensation, for showing how great of a mother she is to the two NFL stars. Growing up though, she had her hands full, raising the Kelce brothers.

In their latest episode of New Heights, Travis and Jason had their mother join, and they spoke about their family dynamics. At one point, Donna recalled a story on when Travis went to school and cut his neck with a paper clip, saying his father did it.

Jokingly, Travis said he did that because his father never showed him enough attention and only cared about his older brother Jason.

“Both of you guys would put a towel around your shoulders, you’d put a chip clip right here you would cut your neck, I took you into daycare and you said your father cut you with a knife,” Donna recalled. “Dad was out of the country, he was in Mexico.”

“It’s coz dad never showed me enough attention,” Travis replied. “He only cared about Jason.”

Earlier in the episode, Jason asked their mother Donna if she finds it weird that Travis still calls her mommy. She said she finds it funny because she thinks he’s doing so with intentions to make her laugh.

“It’s kinda funny, I find it hysterical,” said Donna. “I take it as, I get a chuckle, cause I know he’s doing it to make me laugh,” said Donna.

And, Travis, seemingly embarrassed, acted accordingly as if he calls Donna mommy with the intention of making her laugh. Seeing how Donna and Jason laughed at his reply, Travis added the matter was between he and his mother and joked at Jason saying, “this is what happens when you’re the first born.”

Evidently, the jokes continued with Donna saying that Jason has some redeeming qualities (after being compared to his father) as the three laughed.

Meanwhile, the recent episode showed exactly the tight bond the Kelce brothers have with their mother Donna. It highlighted how Donna was as a mother raising her sons, encouraging them through sports.

Donna did a lot of hard work raising her two sons while her husband Ed was away due to work. Ed was a military man-turned steel worker. Perhaps it was a great reminder for Travis and Jason, as the Mother’s Day was approaching.