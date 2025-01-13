mobile app bar

“Don’t Be Sitting Half-N*ked Online”: Deion Sanders Instructs His Athletes to Be Disciplined, Studious Gentlemen if They Want to Stay in the Program

Suresh Menon
Published

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders jogs on the field before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders jogs on the field before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 2025 College Football Season is shaping up to be a tricky campaign for Deion Sanders. With Heisman winner Travis Hunter, QB Shedeur Sanders, and safety Shilo Sanders NFL-bound, Coach Prime has a massive roster rebuild project on his hands. So, Sanders has already started laying the groundwork, despite the season being months away. He recently delivered a rousing speech on discipline during an introductory meeting with the Buffs’ class of 2025.

Deion started the team meeting by noting how the Buffaloes ranked dead last in the Big 12 in penalties. For Coach Prime, this abysmal stat meant only one thing — the Colorado Buffs players were amongst the least disciplined cohort in CFB.

To address this issue this year, the Buffs HC instructed each player of the team to dress appropriately in classes and meetings because, in Sanders’ eyes, indiscipline in personal life carries over to the professional.

“Discipline starts in the meeting room, it starts in your personal life. If you’re not disciplined off the field, you’re not going to be disciplined on the field… So going to class, I want you guys in the front row… If you have online, don’t be sitting half n*ked online… Let’s make sure that we dress appropriately. They should not know that you’re an athlete and you come there with just athletic gear on and some slides. Don’t let me catch you (wearing something inappropriate)…”

From now on, as Deion has instructed, no Buffs star should be found wearing sliders on campus or attending an online class in boxers. Coach Prime also directed his athletes to sit in the front rows as a way to mend their lackadaisical approach to classes and get their grades up, even stating that their paychecks might see a cut if they don’t.

“I don’t get involved with what you’re making or whatever. But when you stop going to class, now you’re affecting me. So, wwe gon’ affect your check. When you stop going to classes and I see a multitude of Fs and Ds, we’re gonna affect your check.”

Hilariously enough, Deion let his players know that he has employed “people” tasked with the responsibility of checking if the players follow these rules in their classrooms.

Humor aside, another change Coach Prime intended to see in his players was a thick skin. In a video posted by Well Off Media, one unnamed player was seemingly dozing off during Coach Prime’s speech.

Unfortunately for him, Deion Sanders caught him in the act, leading the HC to call him out. However, the unnamed player seemingly disagreed that he was catching a shut-eye, prompting Coach Prime to urge his players to accept their mistakes.

“Watch him the whole time; he knows who he is, so don’t get sensitive when you are wrong or right. We ain’t coming out there to get you guys. We raising men, not women.”

It’s impressive to see Deion Sanders laying down his philosophy for the new crop of players at Colorado. Ironing out the chinks in players’ fundamental issues is a great way to begin the season, as it ensures that the team has a strong core. So even with all the setbacks on the way, a stable core and philosophy will help the Buffs navigate the tough currents.

