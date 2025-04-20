“Deion Sanders Is Successfully Creating a Clown Culture”: Fans Believe Colorado’s Marriage With 5-Star QB Julian Lewis Won’t End Well

Say what you will about the Colorado Buffaloes retiring Shedeur Sanders’ jersey number, but questioning the QB’s impact on the team is a losing argument. In just two seasons, he wasn’t just the face of the locker room — Shedeur was the engine that kept the offense running. So when Deion Sanders secured a commitment from 5-star quarterback Julian Lewis, fans naturally began to wonder whether Lewis could fill the big shoes left behind.

Well, it turns out some of those fans are already losing hope for the 17-year-old prodigy. Why? Because the Colorado freshman is turning heads not just for what he does on the field. He recently went viral for showing off his newly-purchased, iced-out Darth Vader bling in a social media photo shoot.

In the background, a confident Lewis casually name-dropped his reported $1.1 million NIL valuation as the reason for the flashy purchase.

While the drip impressed some, others weren’t as charmed. Lewis has yet to take a snap for Colorado, which became a major talking point. But there’s more — the young QB was also spotted behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Urus, fueling concerns about whether he’s focused on football or prioritizing style over substance.

Before Julian Lewis plays a snap at Colorado, he’s rocking a Darth Vader iced out chain, drives a Lamborghini Urus and is already doing the Shedeur watch celebration after practice TDs. CFB is different now, man. https://t.co/imohZN51bV — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) April 19, 2025

“This doesn’t seem like it end well,” warned a college football fan on X (formerly Twitter). “I really hope players don’t act like this dude. Some of these players could set themselves up for life with the right guidance and investments,” penned another.

For some NFL fans, part of Lewis’ unabashed spending was attributed to head coach Deion Sanders not keeping a tighter leash on his players. Especially when it comes to maintaining their focus. A few, therefore, believed that Prime needs to improve his man-management as a mentor.

“Deion Sanders is successfully creating a clown culture in Colorado,” a user wrote.

A few, on the other hand, defended Coach Prime by praising him for allowing his players to express themselves. “If you look at these players, though, they’ve put in so much work up to this point. It does feel good to reward yourself. Understanding it still is all bout work and what translates on the field and winning… Deion lets these guys be themselves, and have swag and confidence,” they wrote.

The rest of the internet users continued with their sarcastic jibes at Lewis’ reported unregulated spending. “Glad to see this young scholar is putting his fortune to good use, would be sick to my f**king stomach if any of that cash hit his Roth IRA,” wrote a fan on the microblogging platform.