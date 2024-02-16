Nov. 24, 2013 – Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA – November 24, 2013 – Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and head coach Bill Belichick talk on the field before the NFL American Football Herren USA game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Massachusetts. New England defeated Denver in overtime 34 31. Eric Canha/CSM. NFL American Football Herren USA 2013: Broncos vs Patriots NOV 24 – ZUMAc04

Since Tom Brady has opened up about his departure from the New England Patriots, marking the end of an era with Bill Belichick, the NFL world is buzzing. Brady’s revelations, as per a new Apple documentary and reports from The Athletic, shed light on the strained relationship that ultimately led him to seek a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Me and Coach Belichick did what we loved and competed for 20 years together,” Brady shared. “But based on how things had gone, I wasn’t going to sign up for more of it.” This candid admission has sparked a range of reactions from fans and observers alike, many of whom are taking to social media to express their support for Brady’s decision.

The story of Brady and Belichick is one of the most storied partnerships in NFL history, beginning in 2000 when Belichick took a chance on Brady, the 199th pick. Despite being a backup for his rookie year, Brady’s ascent was meteoric following an injury to Drew Bledsoe in 2001.

After Brady took off from the Patriots; he grabbed another Super Bowl win with the Buccaneers, making it clear he’s not just a one-team wonder. Meanwhile, back in New England, things haven’t been the same without him. They’ve been trying to find their groove, but it’s obvious they miss having Brady on the field.

Now, despite all the drama and the whispers about them not getting along, Brady and Belichick have been out there showing nothing but love for each other. Brady even got all emotional on a podcast recently, talking about their time together. It’s like, despite everything that went down, they’re all about honoring what Brady did for the team.

The narrative among fans painted a picture of Brady not just as a legendary quarterback but as a selfless team player, whose sacrifices often went beyond the glare of the spotlight. One fan pointed out,

The conversations also turned to what Brady achieved over his career, with a fan remarking, “Tom was the he should have been playing in NE until he retired. He earned that right. Looking forward to Friday.” This anticipation, mixed with respect, highlighted the deep connection fans felt with Brady, recognizing his right to conclude his playing days as he saw fit.

Another perspective emerged, focusing on the strategic decisions within the team, “I don’t blame Brady. He is the ultimate competitor, and his coach decides to do what is best for the team by benching Butler in a SB or trying to trade Gronk. It is hard to be prepared when someone else is taking steps to deter that.”

Despite his willingness to leave millions on the table to build a winning team, the Patriots and Brady couldn’t align on a deal that would let him retire in New England, a contract that acknowledged his wish to play into his 40s and retire a Patriot. The NFL world was rife with speculations and rumors during this time, and perhaps we’ll get an answer to all those questions in this new series. Brady sought appreciation, not just in words but in commitment. Publicly, he hinted at feeling undervalued, particularly poignant during the Deflategate scandal, where he felt left to bear the burden alone. Brady was publicly asked if he felt appreciated by Belichick and owner Robert Kraft. His answer: “I plead the fifth.”

Will the GOAT Ever Step Back on the Gridiron?

As for what’s next for Tom Brady, the possibility of an NFL comeback seems remote, not as a player but perhaps in a coaching capacity. Brady’s been talking about what it takes to be an ace coach. He’s not just going to kick back now that he’s retired. He’s hopping into the booth with FOX as their lead analyst, keeping his love for the game alive.

If not as a player, could Brady step back into the glitzy field of football as a coach? He definitely has the wherewithal and knowledge to do it. However, here’s what he had to say:

“I think having the knowledge to do football, but is this something that you’d want to do and enjoy in order to maximize and actualize your potential as a coach? Those are things for different people to answer. Some people love being in the arena and some people love talking about it. You know, it’s up for everyone’s desire to do what they want, but to have the opportunity to do it I think is pretty cool for former players as well.”

