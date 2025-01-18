mobile app bar

“Don’t Insult Philly Fans”: Rob Maadi Hits Back at Rams Rookie Over “I Hate Eagles Fans” Remark Ahead of Divisional Round

Ayush Juneja
Published

Jared Verse and Philadelphia Eagles fans

On left- Jared Verse and on right- Philadelphia Eagles’ fans. Credit- Imagn Images

Jared Verse cast the first stone by provoking the proverbial bear, i.e. the Eagles fans. Ahead of the Rams’ divisional matchup against the Birds in Philadelphia, the rookie defender expressed his hate for the opposition’s fans.

In no uncertain terms, he said, “I hate Eagles fans. They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans.” The sentiment caught the eye of Birds fans who blasted him on social media. Rob Maadi, a senior NFL writer from Philly had his say on the rookie’s choice of words during his appearance on Up& Adams.

“I feel at the rookie symposium that should be one of the top ten agenda items- Don’t insult Philly fans ever. Just don’t do it, especially two or three days of going into a hostile environment. They didn’t need any extra juice or motivation.”

Maadi believes Verse gave the Eagles fans and players extra motivation to hate the Rams ahead of the matchup. According to Maadi, Eagles fans will likely make the day very hard for the rookie, as he has now become a special target.

Sean McVay was also asked to address Verse’s comments. And, unsurprisingly he backed his rookie, stating “He told his truth. I’m riding with the Rams.”

Jared Verse perhaps said what many fans and players across the NFL think about Philly fans but will never say it. And for good reason. What passionate fan base isn’t also a little obnoxious after all? However, the rookie will need to step on business to back up his big words. And the odds don’t seem in his favor.

The Rams have +225 odds while the Eagles odds stand at -275. Philly’s win probability is 73.5%. They have the last five matchups against the LA side. Both teams are coming off impressive victories over the Packers and the Vikings respectively.

The Rams lost the last league meeting, with Saquon Barkley putting up 255 rushing yards alone. Stafford also struggles playing outside and many predict snowy conditions at Lincoln Field.

However, the Rams are confident, experienced, and heated up by recent LA fires. McVay knows how to get the best out of his team in the playoffs. The match will begin on Sunday 19th January at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

