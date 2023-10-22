“Don’t Listen to This”: Michael Irvin Responds to NFL Exec Doubting Odell Beckham Jr. and Lamar Jackson’s Partnership

Odell Beckham Jr. made a much-needed comeback after sitting out two weeks due to an ankle injury. While the 2023 season began with high hopes for the WR and Lamar Jackson duo, the optimism seems to be fading for the Ravens Flock, after their last two games. However, Michael Irvin is still optimistic and even stood up for OBJ, when an NFL exec called the wide receiver out.

Advertisement

In the latest edition of Undisputed, Cowboys legend turned analyst Michael Irvin refuted the doubts of an NFL exec regarding OBJ. In his view, the duo can still flourish as long as they stay undistracted.

Micheal Irvin Defends OBJ and Jackson Duo

While addressing the situation, the 3x SB champ admitted that the star WR is no longer as “explosive” as he used to be. However, he showed optimism about his comeback and improvement this season. Irvin added that OBJ is an outside receiver, while Jackson prefers an inside target. Perhaps that’s why Jackson’s favorite targets in the past weeks have been Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews.

Advertisement

However, Irvin still preferred this offense, as he further elaborated, “I like this offense for Lamar. Let me tell you why. Very few quarterbacks can run into a Super Bowl. I don’t know that any really have run you into a Super Bowl,” followed by, “Now if you use that running of Lamar Jackson as an additive, and not the premise of the base. Now you got a chance. Lamar’s base is what you’re seeing Mahomes do.“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/undisputed/status/1715410166537929142?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Irvin then explained how Jackson has always been ruthless at rushing the ball to the end zone. However, it has seen a decline since his contract extension. The NFL star turned analyst feels that the star QB only wants to rush like before when it’s crucial, and it will not be enough for the team to reach the Super Bowl. In Irvin’s view, Jackson needs to let go of the ball more, instead of running to the end zone like his MVP year.

Lamar Jackson Needs Odell Beckham Jr.?

Irvin then pointed out that if Jackson finally improves his passing game in the coming matchup, he will need OBJ in his arsenal the most. He also added that Odell will be able to dominate once again if he stops dwelling on that knee.

While showering praise on the duo, Irvin said, “So I do like everything I’m seeing. Don’t listen to this Lamar, you see Anthony Richardson right now. He is in IR (In Recovery) now, and I hope he gets well, and gets better. He’s having surgery,” followed by, “Be careful, be smart, and keep doing what you’re doing. Cause I’m telling you, that offence is gonna go somewhere. They just gotta catch the ball. The receiver’s gotta help them out.”

Advertisement

According to an interview last week for ESPN, Beckham remains very optimistic about the season, fully aware of the weeks left to make a change for the better. In their recent matchup against the Titans, the Purple Pain solely relied on field goals, managing just one touchdown in a 24-point game. They are set to take on the Lions this week, and an improvement in the receiving court will certainly help the team.