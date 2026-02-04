“Don’t Wear Ankle Socks”: Shedeur Sanders Advises Players as Coach Prime Prepares for Flag Football

Whether you believe he’s earned it or not, Shedeur Sanders will be in this year’s Pro Bowl, and he’s packing his larger-than-life personality and bringing it to San Francisco, California, with him. The soon-to-be sophomore sensation for the Cleveland Browns is already busy fulfilling his media obligations for the event, which led to him reuniting with Kay Adams for their first interview since Sanders was busy meeting with teams before the 2025 NFL Draft.

Once they had finished reflecting on the journey that’s unfolded throughout the past 10 months, the FanDuel TV host noted that she’s now been given the honor of hosting the Pro Bowl’s flag football event as well. “Your dad’s coaching,” she mentioned before asking if he had any advice to get players ready for the Coach Prime experience that he once shared back at Colorado.

“Don’t wear ankle socks,” Sanders cracked. “He doesn’t like that. Not if you’re on the football field.” Although the NFL Hall of Famer likely won’t mind if you decide to slip on a pair of his soon-to-be-released Nike Air Diamond Turf 2s.

Deion Sanders shares more upcoming Nike Diamond Turfs 😳🏈📈 pic.twitter.com/e8PEiJygq4 — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) January 29, 2026

Adams then mentioned that Sanders, on multiple occasions, has himself teased a release of his own signature shoe line. When she directly asked if there was any more news on that front, however, the Cleveland rookie, in his own typical fashion, chose to simply grin and suggest that he’s “excited for the future.”

“I think everything is aligned,” Sanders suggested. “I think everything has purpose and everything is about timing, perfect timing. Which is ironic, cause that’s my song, but everything is about the timing of it… But they can focus on that while I focus on keeping the main thing the main thing.”

He also shed light on what he is gaining from the Pro Bowl during the 20-minute chat.

Shedeur Sanders on what he Learned from Michael Vick

When you’re a young, aspiring quarterback who just so happens to also be the son of one of the most celebrated players in NFL history, you’re likely to get an extra bit of help along the way. In the build-up to the 2025 NFL Draft, much was made about the fact that Sanders received guidance from Tom Brady throughout his youth. But now that he’s actually in the league, the 23-year-old admitted that he’s found himself viewing the former Atlanta Falcon, Michael Vick, as more of a predominant mentor.

“I talk to him often, and I talked to him a lot during this year,” Sanders mentioned. “About everything. He’s always been a great resource for me.”

His rookie season may not have turned out the way that many had once hoped it would, but to hear that Sanders is receiving tutelage from one of the best dual-threat signal callers to ever exist certainly bodes well for his development. In other words, don’t count the kid out just yet, because he may be dancing in your favorite team’s end zone in the very near future.