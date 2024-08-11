“Keep Going”: Cam Newton Reacts to Rumors of Snoop Dogg Earning $500,000 Per Day at Paris Olympics

Snoop Dogg is having the time of his life at the Paris Olympics, and getting paid handsomely for it. Reports suggest the iconic rapper is raking in a cool $500,000 per day as a special correspondent for NBC and Peacock. His rumored Olympic payday has caught the attention of former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who weighed in on the buzz.

While neither the network nor Snoop has confirmed these figures, Newton is all for the rapper’s alleged windfall. On his “4th and 1” podcast, the ex-NFL star clearly voiced out his support for Snoop’s reported earnings.

Cam Newton on reports suggesting Snoop Dogg earning $500K a day.

“I don’t give a da** if it’s true or not. I’m making it true. He making $500,000 a day…I love this, I love this…keep going because you’re empowering and impacting and inspiring n****s like me.” via @4thand1show pic.twitter.com/ZwGB383MG3 — Tom LeBronaldo (@LeBrady_Flex) August 11, 2024

Cam Newton’s excitement came from his deep respect for Snoop Dogg’s career trajectory. “This man has done it his way. Ain’t bend the knee, ain’t coward out,” he praised, pointing at Snoop’s authenticity and resilience in the industry.

The former Panthers QB believes Snoop’s presence has elevated the Olympic experience for fans. Newton even offered a heartfelt shoutout to the rapper, encouraging him to “keep going because you’re empowering and impacting and inspiring n****s like me.”

But the burning question still remains, did NBC really shell out such a hefty paycheck for Snoop’s Olympic presence?

NBC boosted Olympic coverage with $50M+ celebrity investment

The Paris Olympics turned into a star-studded affair, with NBC seemingly sparing no expense to bring top-tier talent to its coverage. The network’s rumored spending spree has raised eyebrows across the entertainment industry.

Reports by Paula Froelich of News Nation suggest that music icon Celine Dion’s opening ceremony performance came with a $4 million price tag for NBC. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Snoop Dogg’s alleged $500,000 daily rate could net him $9 million for the 18-day event. If we factor in luxurious accommodations at $25,000 per night, private jet travel, gourmet cuisine, and top-tier security, the rapper’s total bill could easily surpass $10 million.

NBC’s celebrity roster doesn’t stop there. Martha Stewart joined Snoop for equestrian events, while other A-listers like Lady Gaga, Kevin Hart, Colin Jost, and Kenan Thompson are also part of the network’s Olympic coverage. Even Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise is reportedly set to perform a daring stunt at the closing ceremonies.

Despite these hefty figures, NBC stands to turn a healthy profit. The network has reportedly already secured $1.25 billion in ad sales for the Paris Olympic coverage. However, both NBC and the celebrities involved have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of these arrangements.