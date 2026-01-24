‘Drake Maye Lover’ Fan Page Reacts as NFLPA Cashes In on Official Merch From Their Viral Movement

Drake Maye has had an incredible sophomore season with the New England Patriots, and his performances have naturally earned him fans far and wide across the NFL world. That support has even spilled onto social media, where fan pages like one called ‘Drake Maye Lover’ have started a surprisingly wholesome movement around the young QB.

While fan pages for athletes have become pretty common on Twitter in recent years, Maye’s page took things to another level. The movement grew so viral that the NFL essentially ended up copying it. That’s right. The fan page created merch featuring the “I [heart symbol] Drake Maye” slogan, and now the NFLPA itself is selling it.

All credit to @drakemayeloverr this season. He started a movement so big that the @NFLPA had to get involved. Now you see all sorts of versions of it. At this point, no matter what version you get, it’s all about supporting the overall message; I ❤️ Drake Maye https://t.co/gGyaBeH6ai pic.twitter.com/inDfl2KKqx — Babz (@BabzOnTheMic) January 23, 2026

The shirts are retailing for $37.99, a steep hike from the fan page’s version with a $20 price tag (they look the same). In fact, both the hoodie and the long-sleeve version with the same slogan on the fan page’s personal site are still cheaper than the version the NFL is selling.

Some fans might be upset to see a big entity like the NFL copy their work and make more money off it. However, the owner of the Drake Maye Lover account wasn’t offended at all. He said he was more flattered, despite not receiving any compensation.

“Appreciate everyone looking out for me on this, obviously I don’t get any compensation for these. Quite frankly, it doesn’t bother me at all, I never started this account to make money. I’m just happy people want to buy something I “created” and can’t thank everyone enough who supports this account in any way, shape or form,” they penned.

It’s somewhat of a surprising reaction. Not many people would let go of a chance to get a payday like this… from as big as the NFL, no less.

Appreciate everyone looking out for me on this, obviously I don’t get any compensation for these. Quite frankly it doesn’t bother me at all, I never started this account to make money. I’m just happy people want to buy something I “created” and can’t thank everyone enough who… https://t.co/27mhIsCf2H — Drake Maye Lover (@drakemayeloverr) January 23, 2026

Maybe these shirts will sell well to the casual Patriots fan who loves Maye. However, it’s still a bargain to get the shirt through the fan account’s site. The quality may not be as good, but the price is unbeatable.

Notably, the Drake Maye Lover account website has more than just the t-shirts mentioned here. They have a wide variety of Maye-themed apparel. So, if you want to be a certified fan of the Pats QB, you should look to purchase through the fan account and not the official NFL site.