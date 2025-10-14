“Shoutout to LaMar’s Donuts”: Travis Kelce Spills His “Fat Guy Friday” Ritual

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

Athletes and celebrities all have cheat days when it comes to managing their diet. Watching one’s caloric intake can get tiring and discouraging after a while, so people often set aside one day a week to treat themselves. For Travis and Jason Kelce, that day has always fallen just two days before gameday.

That’s right, the Kelce brothers’ refeeding day has always been on Friday. Both Jason and Travis are actually big fans of cheat day, and believe it’s something everyone on a diet should be able to enjoy. And who better to talk cheat meals with than another celeb who follows a strict diet, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Rock is also a big believer in cheat days, just like the Kelce brothers. In fact, he’s shared several meals on his Instagram that look absolutely mouthwatering. We’re talking Oreo cookie cakes, caramel cinnamon rolls, and pancakes stacked to the brim. If there’s one guy who knows how to indulge in a cheat meal, it’s The Rock.

That’s why he wanted to know when the Kelce brothers’ cheat day traditionally falls. “It’s 2 days before we play. Fat Guy Friday. You weigh in on Friday mornings,” Travis revealed on New Heights.

“That’s our day to just unload,” Jason chimed in.

Not only is it a day for the Kelce brothers to devour high-calorie foods, it’s also when their teams usually whip up delicious, hearty meals after practice. In that sense, Friday is really everyone’s cheat day at the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles facilities.

From there, The Rock wanted to know what both Kelce brothers typically eat for their cheat meal.

“I’m getting wings, as many as I can put on a plate. Blue cheese, each and every different flavor. Pizza, and then I’m going to finish it off with some ice cream. That’s my stereotypical, what I had every Friday,” Jason shared.

If we had to estimate, a meal of wings, pizza, and ice cream would come out to around 1,500–2,000 calories. That’s not even counting how many wings Jason ate or the blue cheese. So, it’s safe to say this cheat meal is as good as it gets.

For the other Kelce brother, though, he doesn’t indulge as much since he’s still playing. But Travis still has to grab a donut or two from a classic spot in Kansas City.

“Every Friday, the QBs go and get donuts. Shout out to Lamar’s Donuts. It’s a historical donut shop here in Kansas City. I see that yellow box, man, and I just get in and get two nice, fluffy, glazed donuts,” Travis said, adding. “Once practice ends, I usually grab some barbecue and just enjoy it.”

How about starting your day like that? Donuts, then Kansas City barbecue. It sounds like Travis is living it up in the middle of the country. He later revealed that ever since he started dating Taylor Swift that she has gotten him eating more baked treats recently, too. Things like sourdough Pop-Tarts, sourdough cookies, and cinnamon rolls.

That said, the revelation that the Kelce brothers’ cheat day falls on Friday puzzled The Rock. He wondered why they would do that so close to gameday. But the brothers later shared that it’s always been the routine, and sometimes things get a bit disorganized after games.

“Right after the game, we were never going to the same spot. Whereas Fat Guy Friday, you always were in the building… that was more of the ritual of the cheat meal,” Jason concluded.

At the end of the day, it’s always been Fat Guy Friday to the Kelce brothers. They will only have their cheat meal on that day, and it’s established a sense of routine that’s entrenched in their lives. Plus, it gives them something to look forward to at the end of the week.

Every person on a diet needs to have a cheat day. It’s so mentally taxing to have to continue to eat healthy food. Even though we know it’s good for us, things like taste and lower amounts of calories can make us feel unfulfilled with eating. That’s why the Kelce brothers and The Rock incorporate unhealthy foods here and there to keep them motivated.