$2,800,000 Valued Arch Manning Donates Big Using His NIL Deal With Panini Cards
Sauvik Banerjee
|Published October 12, 2023
Five-star quarterback of the Texas Longhorns, Arch Manning is helping back the Texas community after he made a big donation with the help of his NIL deal. The 18-year-old freshman is the second highest valued football player in college with $2,800,000 in his NIL pocket as per On3, second to only Shedeur Sanders. However, the young individual certainly knows how to make the community grow with him.
Advertisement
As reported by the Texas sports reporter, Travis Recek, the Horns’ quarterback put his Panini card up for auction. Manning just like a true leader, pledged 100 percent of the proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas. It was truly a big move from the new Horns QB who is yet to test his mettle.
Arch Manning Donates Big Through His NIL Deal With Panini
Coming from a family of NFL legends, Arch Manning is considered to become one of the most popular student-athletes in the coming few years when he becomes a starting quarterback. He is yet to start for the Longhorns and is believed to not sign an NIL deal until then. Panini America remains the only brand he is associated with.
Advertisement
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/On3sports/status/1711838822684660042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
“When I first partnered with Panini to auction off my trading card, I wanted the money to go to a good cause,” Arch said. “Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives was important to me and my family. With that being said, I’m donating 100% of the proceeds from my trading card to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.”
Young Manning Has Plans To Go Big With NIL Valuation
Arch is a backup to Quinn Ewers as a Horns QB and is yet to start a game for his school. However, even without playing a single matchup for Texas, the 18-year-old ranks second in the list of highly valued football players. He is believed to be saving himself from the market boom when he becomes a starting QB.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AnwarRichardson/status/1651293398605627409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian earlier this year revealed that the young QB does not plan to sign any NIL deals until he becomes a starter. That said, he still has Panini America in his portfolio which he revealed he signed to donate money for a good cause. It can only be imagined what his NIL value will be once he becomes a starter.
Advertisement
Share this article