$2,800,000 Valued Arch Manning Donates Big Using His NIL Deal With Panini Cards

Five-star quarterback of the Texas Longhorns, Arch Manning is helping back the Texas community after he made a big donation with the help of his NIL deal. The 18-year-old freshman is the second highest valued football player in college with $2,800,000 in his NIL pocket as per On3, second to only Shedeur Sanders. However, the young individual certainly knows how to make the community grow with him.

Advertisement

As reported by the Texas sports reporter, Travis Recek, the Horns’ quarterback put his Panini card up for auction. Manning just like a true leader, pledged 100 percent of the proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas. It was truly a big move from the new Horns QB who is yet to test his mettle.

Arch Manning Donates Big Through His NIL Deal With Panini

Coming from a family of NFL legends, Arch Manning is considered to become one of the most popular student-athletes in the coming few years when he becomes a starting quarterback. He is yet to start for the Longhorns and is believed to not sign an NIL deal until then. Panini America remains the only brand he is associated with.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/On3sports/status/1711838822684660042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“When I first partnered with Panini to auction off my trading card, I wanted the money to go to a good cause,” Arch said. “Helping children live healthy and fulfilling lives was important to me and my family. With that being said, I’m donating 100% of the proceeds from my trading card to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.”

The card that Arch Manning put up for auction sold for a whopping $102,500, which entirely went to a charity that helps improve the health and well-being of children. It was a big heart move from the young Manning who is believed to make it big in college football as well as in the NFL.

Young Manning Has Plans To Go Big With NIL Valuation

Arch is a backup to Quinn Ewers as a Horns QB and is yet to start a game for his school. However, even without playing a single matchup for Texas, the 18-year-old ranks second in the list of highly valued football players. He is believed to be saving himself from the market boom when he becomes a starting QB.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AnwarRichardson/status/1651293398605627409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian earlier this year revealed that the young QB does not plan to sign any NIL deals until he becomes a starter. That said, he still has Panini America in his portfolio which he revealed he signed to donate money for a good cause. It can only be imagined what his NIL value will be once he becomes a starter.