“I’ve Seen This Movie Before”: Colin Cowherd Doesn’t Feel Dak Prescott Should Get an Extension After the Cowboys Beat the “Worst Team In the League”

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys rebounded after the tough loss against the Eagles last week and battered this week’s opponents the New York Giants. They went for the jugular and showed no mercy as they put up 49 points against the miserable Giants. But the performance wasn’t enough to impress Colin Cowherd.

Advertisement

Cowboys fans were impressed with their QB Dak Prescott and they believe that he is finally showing his caliber. Cowherd, however, disagreed with Dallas fans’ assessment of QB1 and said that he had seen this movie before.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/shane_8804/status/1724159779365380537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

America’s team is 6-3 and well on the way to the playoffs for the 5th time under Dak even though all of their wins have come against weaker teams. Trouble starts in playoffs. They haven’t been able to get past the divisional round losing twice to the 49ers in the last 2 years.

Dak threw 2 costly interceptions last year. The team since then has struggled to win playoff games. The Dallas Cowboys have a 4-11 record in the playoffs between October 25, 1998, and October 25, 2023. 1995 was the last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl.

Colin Cowherd Knows the History And Isn’t Impressed

Dak Prescott once again delivered against one of the worst teams in the NFL right now. Brian Daboll’s team is 2-8. Cowboys QB1 shone on the night with 4 TDs and he threw for over 400 yards with a QB rating of 138.3. But these stats are not enough to impress Colin Cowherd.

Colin on the recent episode of his show ‘The Herd’ with Colin Cowherd said that he has seen this movie before from the Cowboys and their fans. Betting on the Cowboys is a safe bet because they are so predictable. He said-

Advertisement

“I’ve seen this movie before. So today joyful Jerry Jones, you got your QB. Did you learn anything about the Cowboys yesterday? This is who they are. It is the easiest money in the league. I bet them to not cover against the Philly, I bet them to cover yesterday and against the Rams. They are creatures of habit and their habit is to hammer the bad teams.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzmFtYtJaN9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

He goes on to say today is the day for Dak’s fanboys to demand an extension for him from the Cowboys and Jones. But Cowherd feels Prescott doesn’t warrant an extension based on his performance against the worst team in the league.

Prescott who signed a 4-year $160,000,000 deal with the America’s team back in 2021 is up for extension in 2025. Jerry Jones expects Dak to stay with his team for a long time and will be offering him a new deal soon. About giving Dak a new contract“Those numbers on those contracts, those types of numbers, especially the big ones, you live with constantly, that’s always on your mind. There’s never a time when it goes away because you’ve got to make the entire thing fit,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. So it’s on the mind on a player decision in the middle of the year. So it’s just fundamental. We expect Dak to be with us a long time.” reports nfl.com.

But should the Cowboys give their QB1 an extension on the back of his performances this season or should they wait to see how he performs in the playoffs? Dallas takes on Carolina Panthers next week on the 19th of November. They are currently 2nd in their division behind the Eagles.