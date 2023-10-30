“That Dog is Back”: Deion Sanders Couldn’t Hide His Excitement as Jalen Ramsey Came Back to Action After Injury

Oct 29, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins made a crucial move, activating All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from injured reserve, paving the path for his highly anticipated season debut against the New England Patriots. Despite a tough loss against the UCLA Bruins, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders expressed his delight upon learning about Ramsey’s return.

Early reports had painted a gloomy picture, suggesting that Ramsey might remain sidelined until at least December. However, his rehabilitation progress has defied those estimates. Ramsey made an interception in his first game with the Miami Dolphins to lead his new team to a win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Miami Gardens. Coach Prime was thrilled with the news of his return.

Coach Prime’s Enthusiasm Soared as Jalen Ramsey Prepared For Comeback

Jalen Ramsey’s teammates have been thoroughly impressed by his contributions during practice, a testament to his determination to return to the field. One of the greatest cornerbacks in the history of the NFL, Deion Sanders, has shared his excitement as Jalen Ramsey returns.

Deion Sanders earlier expressed his profound admiration for Jalen Ramsey ahead of Super Bowl LVI to CBS Sports. Deion referred to him as a dear friend and someone he loves like a son due to their significant age gap. He emphasized Ramsey’s unique attributes, such as his intense passion, unwavering fire, and exceptional playmaking skills, which he found truly remarkable.

“I love him. He’s a dear friend. I love him like a son — because of my age — but he’s very dominant. I can’t wait to see him line up vs. Ja’Marr Chase. What he brings to the table with his fire and passion and his playmaking ability is unbelievable.”

Jalen Ramsey’s season had a rocky start, missing the first seven games due to a July surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. The injury occurred during the second day of Dolphins training camp. If he takes the field, it will mark his debut game with Miami, following an offseason trade from the Los Angeles Rams.

Coach Mike McDaniel’s approach to Ramsey’s return was to let his body determine his playing time, potentially easing him back into action. McDaniel highlighted Ramsey’s extensive experience, underscoring his familiarity with the defensive system run by Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Jalen Ramsey Makes His Debut Against the Patriots

Shortly before his activation from the injured reserve list, Jalen Ramsey refuted any possibility of making his season debut against the Patriots. NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Dolphins were preparing for Ramsey’s return, which would occur three months after his summer knee surgery.

In response to this news, Ramsey expressed his surprise, stating that he had received an influx of texts regarding the announcement. He voiced his views on the media’s race to be the first to break news, highlighting that accuracy sometimes takes a back seat to being first.

Despite his refutation of the rumors, Ramsey did make his debut against the Patriots and bolstered the Dolphins defense to secure a win against the New England team. In the post-game interview, the star cornerback said that the team planned to limit his snaps to keep him healthy, but he chose to play the entire game.

Ramsey and the Dolphins defense held the Patriots to just 141 passing yards and 77 rushing yards and ended the night on an impressive 31-17 victory. The Miami team is going to go up against the Chiefs next week, and Ramsey’s addition to the team with give the Dolphins’ defense a much needed boost.