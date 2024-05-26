Drake Maye vs Caleb Williams: Which Rookie QB Has Better College Stats?

In the ever-evolving landscape of the NFL, two rookie quarterbacks have emerged as beacons of promise. Moreover, their collegiate performance has fueled lofty expectations. Drake Maye, the third overall pick by the New England Patriots, and Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears’ prized first overall pick, represent divergent quarterback archetypes, setting the stage for an enthralling clash of styles.

On one side stands Caleb Williams, the spellbinding playmaker whose off-script wizardry left defenders grasping at shadows during his collegiate tenure.

With a stat line that reads like a video game cheat code—8,052 yards, 84 touchdowns, and a blistering 67.4% completion rate across 30 games—the former USC gunslinger’s ability to extend plays and make something out of nothing is unparalleled. Then, if one considers his rushing talents, it accounted for 907 rushing yards and 19 TDs, and with that, the Chicago Bears quarterback can beat anyone in his myriad ways.

Across the trenches lies Drake Maye, the consummate pocket passer whose precision and efficiency are the envy of his peers. In just 22 games, the North Carolina product amassed 5,597 passing yards, 44 touchdowns, and an eye-popping 67.5% completion rate, showcasing a level of accuracy that could make even the most seasoned marksman tremble in fear.

While not as prolific a rusher as Williams, Maye’s 879 yards and 10 TDs on the ground add another dimension to his arsenal.

The tale of the tape only heightens the intrigue. Williams’ 2022 Heisman Trophy campaign—4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 382 rushing yards—was the stuff of legends. Yet, Maye countered with a remarkable 4,321 yards and 38 scores of his own.

In 2023, per StatMuse, Caleb Williams continued his torrid pace, tallying 3,713 yards, 37 touchdowns, and a blistering 70.1% completion rate, complemented by 232 rushing yards and 10 scores. Drake Maye, creating his own path, bagged 3,412 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, 698 rushing yards, and 41 scores.

Now, as these phenoms trade their collegiate stardom for the bright lights of the NFL, an epic quarterback duel looms on the horizon. Will Caleb Williams’ jaw-dropping playmaking ability reign supreme? Or will Maye’s surgical precision and efficiency carry the day? One thing is definitely certain—this clash of styles is sure to captivate fans and analysts alike.

Drake Maye vs Caleb Williams: Former Scout Labels the Bears’ First Overall Pick as a Bust

First Round Mock’s Daniel Kelly, a former NFL scout with the New York Jets, didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on the former USC quarterback ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kelly confidently predicted, with a 100% chance, that Williams would turn out to be a bust. This is only the second time he has ever rated a prospect so negatively before selection day; the first was with QB Will Levis in the 2023 draft.

Kelly’s biggest red flag for Williams? “He hasn’t taken a snap in the NFL, and his dad is already trying to navigate around the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement?” He believes Williams will be a management nightmare, citing a two-year history of concerning behavior.

Moreover, Kelly believes Caleb Williams poses a significant threat to the league’s structure, as he often deviates from structured play calling—a tendency that worsened in 2023 compared to 2022.

These are some of the harshest criticisms ever aimed at the USC star. While many envision Williams continuing the legacy of greats like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, Kelly warns that time will reveal whether Williams was overhyped. Fans are now left eagerly waiting to see how Williams’ first NFL season will unfold.