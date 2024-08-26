Drake Maye, With One Shoe On, Impresses Ex-NFL QB Who Wants Him to Assume QB1 Role

New England Patriots fans went wild after rookie quarterback Drake Maye’s stellar performance in Sunday night’s preseason game against the Washington Commanders. Maye led an 11-play, 88-yard TD drive and threw six passes—out of which, he completed five of them for 71 yards.

Advertisement

However, during one play, Patriots guard Sidy Sow was seen trampling on Maye’s cleat, which led to the 21-year-old’s sneaker flying off and landing on grass. Instead of giving up, Maye kept up his momentum and connected with RB JaMycal Hasty for a 14-yard gain.

The 2024 NFL draftee’s skills certainly did not go unnoticed. For instance, former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Chase Daniel saw Maye’s incredible play without his shoe and took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the University of North Carolina alum, writing:

“Drake Maye getting named starter ASAP… one shoe and all.”

Drake Maye getting named starter ASAP…one shoe and all pic.twitter.com/ipGREZdVXA — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 26, 2024

In a follow-up tweet, Daniel added:

It’s going to be very difficult to keep Drake Maye off the field after the show he’s putting on tonight. Impressive pic.twitter.com/TjgoTx3MXE — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 26, 2024

Maye’s strong performance on Sunday despite challenges faced by the offensive line, including sacks and penalties, makes a strong case for his position as the starting QB. By the end of the Patriots versus Commanders clash, the rookie had accumulated 143 yards and a touchdown.

Turning to other members of the roster, Jacoby Brissett, who was expected to ball out, sustained a shoulder injury following a sack.

Additionally, the offensive line took another hit when guard Sidy Sow exited the game due to an ankle injury. Backup QB Joe Milton III had some success but faced limitations, while Christian Ellis and Joe Giles-Harris stood out positively. However, Ellis later left the game due to a head injury.

All things considered, leading up to Week 1, the New England Patriots’ situation looks unstable. That said, now with Brissett’s injury reshaping the quarterback landscape, Maye might see himself thrust into the starter role sooner than expected.

Brissett’s injury opens the door for Maye

Brissett was the starting QB for the New England Patriots in their preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday evening. However, his time on the field was abruptly cut short after just one drive. Brissett appeared to be in discomfort after a strong hit from Commanders DE KJ Henry, who quickly bypassed the Patriots’ offensive line to deliver a sack, leading to the QB’s fall on his shoulder.

Despite completing the drive, which ended with a punt, Brissett did not return to the game. Later in the second quarter, as the Patriots announced that Brissett’s return was uncertain due to a shoulder injury, Maye took over the offense and quickly made an impact.

The Patriots head coach, Jerod Mayo, was clearly impressed by the rookie’s performance but clarified that they are sticking to the original plan for now. “He’s our second-best quarterback on our roster right now,” Mayo said of Maye, adding. “We’re gonna play the best players.”

As the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 8 draws near, the starting quarterback position is still up in the air, but Brissett’s injury has undoubtedly opened doors for Drake. Can this be a new start in Foxborough?