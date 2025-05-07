‘Is 900 Yards and 4 TDs Worth $30 Million?’: NFL Vet Suggests the Steelers May Just Have Won the George Pickens Trade With the Cowboys

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) reacts after a catch against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The George Pickens trade has gotten everyone talking and believing that the Pittsburgh Steelers may have gotten the short end of the stick. However, NFL veteran Chase Daniel thinks otherwise. But why is that?

When a player gets traded to another team, everyone nowadays jumps online to opine on who they think “won” the deal. Even though trades happen between teams for an assortment of reasons, sometimes ones we can’t see on the surface, people still want to be the first to say a deal is good or bad.

In the wake of Pickens being traded to Dallas for draft capital, many NFL fans have roasted the Steelers and labelled the move as “bad” for their franchise. But Daniel went against the grain on his show, The Facility, arguing that the Steel City may have in fact won the trade.

“There’s a reason why the Pittsburgh Steelers traded George Pickens. They didn’t want to deal with the headaches,” Daniel put forth. “Is 900 yards and 4 touchdowns averaged through the last three seasons, is that worth $30 million? And that’s what the Steelers are saying, they’re saying absolutely not.”

It’s a good thing for Daniel to point out. Everyone has commended the Cowboys for making such a good move, but they aren’t thinking about the big picture. Yes, Dallas now has a wide receiver two, which they needed. However, Pickens is about to be a contract headache to deal with.

For a receiver projected to make $30 million, Pickens hasn’t shown that he’s capable of producing a ton to make up for that sort of contract. Will the Cowboys be willing to give him that type of money by the end of the 2025/26 season? Only time will tell!

For the Steelers, while it may look like they’re tanking today, Daniel thinks that Pittsburgh broke even with the deal because they have a longer-term master plan.

“Right now, they’re set up with massive draft capital in the 2026 Draft,” Daniel pointed out. “A first round pick, a second round pick, three thirds, two fourths, two fifths, two sixths, one seventh. You know what’s really good next year? The quarterback class.”

Maybe the Steelers do have their sights on next year’s draft, like Daniel professed. It would be surprising given that they have had 18 consecutive winning seasons and always seem to be focused on the present. But it’s the smart decision for a team devoid of quarterback options.

Steelers did NOT get fleeced with George Pickens trade… They have 12!! draft picks next year & have their eye on the 2026 QB class. Is Pickens worth $30+ Million/Yr for 945yds & 4 TD’s? https://t.co/fqs4CY0FQU pic.twitter.com/8cV2Kywa0K — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) May 7, 2025

Even if Aaron Rodgers decides to sign with them, that’s a one-year band-aid. It’s time for the Steelers to start getting serious about the future and putting together a longer-term plan to get ahead of the competition. Because what they’re doing right now works in the regular season, yet falters in the playoffs.

Along with Pickens, the Steelers have also lost Najee Harris and Justin Fields to free agency. If Mike Tomlin wants to keep his streak going, he’s going to have his work cut out for him. Regardless, they now have the draft capital to make a splash in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Who do you think won the Pickens trade? Dallas or Pittsburgh?