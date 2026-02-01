Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Maye Rooting for Husband’s First Super Bowl Win Before Wedding Anniversary

When an NFL team is rolling, it often feels less like a roster and more like a family. Players, coaches, staff, and fans are all pulling in the same direction. During the New England Patriots’ AFC Championship victory on Sunday, that family atmosphere extended well beyond the field, as fans turned their attention not only to quarterback Drake Maye, but also to his wife, Ann Michael Maye.

As the Patriots clinched a gritty 10–7 win over the Denver Broncos to punch their ticket to Super Bowl 60, Ann once again became a viral fan favorite, blending unmistakable style with unshakable support for her husband. By the final whistle, Patriots fans weren’t just celebrating Maye’s clutch fourth-quarter scramble that sealed the game, they were celebrating the woman affectionately dubbed “The Queen of the North.”

Ann has long been known for her standout gameday looks, from custom sweatshirts declaring “I [heart] Drake Maye” to carefully coordinated cold-weather fits. But for the AFC Championship, she went all out. Braving the snow at Mile High Stadium, she wore a custom jacket embroidered with every evolution of the Patriots logo throughout the franchise’s history.

After the win, Ann shared a postgame photo on Instagram that captured both the magnitude of the moment and the emotion behind it.

“Words can’t even begin to describe how proud I am of you, #10!!!! Watching your dreams come true is the biggest blessing and I love you!!!!!”

The Patriots will now head to Santa Clara, California, where they’ll face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60 with an NFL championship on the line. For the Mayes, the moment carries extra significance. Drake and Ann’s love story began all the way back in middle school in North Carolina, when they started dating at just 12 years old. They later attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill together, where Drake starred as the Tar Heels’ quarterback from 2021 to 2023, with Ann a constant presence on the sidelines.

After Maye’s rookie NFL season, the couple tied the knot on June 21, celebrating an outdoor wedding surrounded by family, friends, and teammates. Now, less than a year into their marriage, and just months before their first wedding anniversary, Drake Maye finds himself leading the Patriots to the Super Bowl, with a potential NFL MVP season unfolding alongside it.

Ann, who recently graduated from UNC’s business school, has been there every step of the way. From draft night to playoff runs, her support has never wavered, and Patriots fans have embraced her as one of their own.

Super Bowl 60 will air on Sunday, February 8, exclusively on NBC and Peacock, with coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET and kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Whether or not the Lombardi Trophy ends up in Foxborough, one thing is already clear: for Drake and Ann Michael Maye, this Super Bowl run marks a once-in-a-lifetime milestone