mobile app bar

“I Had to Check His A*s Early”: Cam Newton Reveals How He Dealt with Coach Mike Shula’s Tom Brady, Peyton Manning Comparisons

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Cam Newton Baby Mothers: How Many Kids Does the Former Panthers QB Have & Who Is His Current Partner?

Cam Newton, Jasmine Brown, Kia Proctor, and La Reina Shaw
Image Courtesy – Imago and Instagram

Despite not having a fitting end to his career, it’s undeniable that Cam Newton was a trendsetter in many ways. From his refreshingly flamboyant personality to being a prototype for the modern-day dual-threat QBs, Newton has always strived to be unique. His latest anecdote from his rookie days further enforces this belief.

In the latest episode of Newton’s “4th&1” podcast, the former Panthers QB shared a character-defining incident between him and his former Coach Mike Shula. As per Newton, Coach Shula in the beginning would always ask him to look up to the greats and emulate them.

Shula would tell the youngster about the qualities of the greats of the game in a bid to mould Newton’s game that way. But the former Panthers QB had a very clear plan of protecting his individuality from his rookie days itself.

Hence, he had to “check Shula’s a*s” and let him know that he wants to be himself. Newton revealed,

“I had a conversation with my coach Shula [back in the day] but I had to check his a** early in my rookie season [because] he would always make comparisons. Like Peyton Manning was this, Tom Brady is this, Drew Brees is this, this person is that but I’m like, ‘Coach, respectfully, I don’t want to be them… I want to be me.’”

While he was able to let Coach Shula know his thoughts, Newton still didn’t find acceptance for being himself in the initial part of his NFL career. Despite that, he went on to create a niche for himself that made him a star amongst the Panthers faithful. The former NFL star was proud of this fact and reminisced about this on his podcast.

Cam Newton takes pride in being a visionary quarterback

After recalling his Mike Shula story, Newton instantly switched gears as he reminisced about facing flak for being a team-tempo player despite playing as a QB. But for Cam, these comments from his peers didn’t affect him because he knew that none of his naysayers had his unique ability.

The former Panthers star then went onto flex that it was this ability of his that helped him carve a cult figure with the Carolina Panthers.

“They say we’re not used to quarterbacks being the team tempo player… I would love to always ask questions about guys who played me the year before, [and ask them] to get a self scout… The main thing that kept being said was we have to stop Cam, not Cam and scoring because how Cam Newton goes is the way Carolina Panther goes.”

All said, Cam Newton must get his flowers for massively shaping up the role of a dual-threat QB in the NFL. Newton walked, so that the likes of Lamar Jackson could run.

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these