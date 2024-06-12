“We’re Both from Florida”: Derrick Henry on His Bond with Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are brewing up something special this season, and it’s got the league’s defenses sweating bullets. Just imagine the nightmare of trying to game plan for Lamar Jackson, fresh off an MVP campaign and a razor-sharp AFC title game loss. Now throw Derrick Henry, that 6’3″ wrecking ball, into the mix.

As Derrick Henry recently told reporters, recently, while rocking that classic smile, the bond with his new signal-caller is already cooking,

“No, I mean, we haven’t done anything off the field yet, but I think it just comes natural,” Henry said, addressing their budding rapport. “We are two guys that are down-to-earth, love winning, love playing football and like I said with Zay (Flowers) we both from Florida. I think it comes easy.”

But it’s not just the on-field chemistry that has Henry buzzing. No, the bruising running back is fully immersed in the Ravens’ culture, soaking up that famed work ethic and team-first mentality like a sideline towel. Moreover, with a man-mountain like Derrick Henry bulldozing through arms tackles, Jackson’s life might have just gotten exponentially easier.

If this dynamic duo can indeed forge an unbreakable bond, the road to Super Bowl glory may finally be within reach for a franchise-long yearning for that elusive Lombardi Trophy.

As the new campaign looms on the horizon, excitement in Baltimore is reaching a fever pitch. With Jackson’s MVP pedigree and Henry’s looming presence, the Ravens appear poised to unleash an offensive juggernaut unlike any the league has seen.

Lamar Jackson is a “Dangerous” Threat

As fearsome as Henry has remained flying solo, and now that he’s joined forces with a certain dual-threat revolutionary by the name of Lamar Jackson, the league is going to have to find multiple answers. The former NFL rushing leader said:

“It’s going to be fun and a breath of fresh air.” @KingHenry_2: pic.twitter.com/vHf5x6exiO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 11, 2024

“It definitely brings a different aspect because (Jackson) is a dual-threat quarterback. He’s dangerous with his legs just as he is with his arm,” Henry gushed. “It’s going to be a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention, knowing that eyes are going to be on him as well.”

For the Ravens, who came agonizingly close to a Super Bowl berth last year, Henry’s arrival could be the final piece that launches them into championship glory. His brute force style blended with Jackson’s wizardry? That’s a combination potent enough to put the fear of God in even the most battle-tested defenders.