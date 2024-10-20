mobile app bar

“Dressing Like a Teenage Girl”: Seahawks Fans Troll DK Metcalf’s $650 Fashion Choice Before Falcons Matchup

Sneha Singh
Published

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks to the locker room following pregame warmups against the New York Giants at Lumen Field.

Oct 6, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks to the locker room following pregame warmups against the New York Giants at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

DK Metcalf has more than just his playmaking skills to get fans talking — it’s his fashion choices! As the Seattle Seahawks prepare to fight it out against the Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium, the wide receiver made another bold fashion statement, sending fans into a frenzy.

The two-time Pro Bowler was seen wearing an off-white t-shirt from Balenciaga’s ‘Not Been Done’ line, priced at $795. While the price alone is impressive, it was the pants that truly caught everyone’s attention. From the back, it appeared as though Metcalf was wearing ordinary blue jeans, but the front was a burst of colorful stuffed animals!

The receiver was wearing Le rêve Nazam’s stuffed animal pants, priced at $650. The eye-catching pair has tiny colorful stuffed animals scattered all over the front, creating a cacophony of colors.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks)

Not so surprisingly, Metcalf‘s fashion statement sparked a wave of mixed reactions from his fans as soon as the post went viral. While many fans were impressed with the receiver’s brave choice of jeans, others were completely appalled.

For instance, one Seattle fan quipped that he expects at least three touchdowns as compensation for his outfit,

“Bro better have 3 TDs to make up for that atrocious fit “

Another fan poked fun at his colorful jeans, comparing them to Seattle’s famous tourist attraction, the Gum Wall.

“He said give that gum wall look go off out there DK”

This fan likened Metcalf’s fashion choice to that of a teenage girl:

“[Grown] man dressing like a teenage girl bro”

However, some fans genuinely were all for Metcalf’s outfit and confessed that they liked it even though they might not wear it themselves.

“I fw his fit yall trippin I mean I wouldn’t wear it but it’s a hard fit fasho you just gotta understand it !”

This is one of the many times Metcalf has stirred up attention with his fashion choice. Just last year, the star receiver had the NFL world talking after being spotted wearing a skirt outfit.

DK Metcalf’s tryst with fashion

Back in December last year, the wide receiver turned up at AT&T Stadium wearing an all-black fit. He donned a black sweatshirt over a black leather skirt, completing the look with Doc Martens black boots.

This look was met with a polarized reaction from fans, with some criticizing his choice of wearing a skirt while other fans were plainly happy to see his tattooed calves!

That said, the star receiver doesn’t always make headlines with his unconventional fashion choices. While attending the Vogue World dinner at Paris party this offseason with his girlfriend, Normani, Metcalf exuded charisma.

He sported an all-black outfit, featuring a gray-printed shirt that matched his girlfriend, who stunned in a half-length dress.

DK Metcalf has been actively taking an interest in fashion and we can see him experimenting with different looks from time to time. While the internet will always have differing opinions, it will be exciting to see what brave choice the Seattle star chooses next.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

