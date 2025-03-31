Footage Of Aaron Rodgers’ Getaway Trip To Mexico Got NFL Fans Making Wild Assumptions

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tees off on the first hole during the Phoenix Open Annexus Pro-Am at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 5, 2025.; Credit – Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All eyes are currently on Aaron Rodgers as he is yet to sign with a new NFL team. It could be his last stop in the NFL, so naturally, he wants to take his time before rushing into signing a new contract. Although there’s been a ton of traction towards him signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But we just got another reason why it’s been taking so long for him to sign: he’s on vacation in Tijuana.

Rodgers has been heavily linked to several teams this offseason. The Vikings, Steelers, and Giants before they signed Russell Wilson. Today, it was revealed that he held a workout with new Steelers receiver DK Metcalf at UCLA. So now it seems like he’s destined to end up in Pittsburgh.

Some fans have grown impatient with Rodgers’ decision-making process, though. He has taken a while to decide where he wants to go, but we may have just figured out why. Recently, a fan on vacation posted a video of Rodgers checking out of a resort in Tijuana.

Just In: Free agent QB Aaron Rodgers was recently spotted leaving a hotel in Tijuana pic.twitter.com/ispipzHVkw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 31, 2025

Of course, fans rushed to the comment section to make their jokes. They poked at Rodgers for everything from making the Steelers wait around while he’s on vacation, to speculating why the former MVP was possibly at the location.

“Steelers waiting for him to make a decision and he’s on a world tour,” one person wrote.

“Maybe he wants to launch an NFL franchise there,” someone else commented.

“Getting stem cells,” another user joked.

“Probably on Mushrooms in some dark cave,” one final person guessed.

Who knows why Rodgers was on the trip? But based on what’s been revealed about his trips in the past, anything can be on the table.

In February of 2023, Rodgers went on a “darkness retreat” in southern Oregon. It was a four-day retreat in complete darkness. Rodgers said the trip helped clear his mind and gave him a better sense of where he’s at in life.

In 2020, Rodgers reportedly went to Peru and did ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic drink native to the Amazon. He did the drug with his then-girlfriend, Danica Patrick, a former Nascar racecar driver. However, he had to cut the trip short due to COVID restrictions. Still, he said the trip was life-changing.

All in all, it’s hard to guess what Rodgers was getting up to this time. But we do know that he left the resort and subsequently went to UCLA to work out with Metcalf. Which is actually just a two and a half hour drive from Tijuana.

Now we sit and wait as Rodgers makes his decision on where he’ll play next season. Hopefully, he decides sooner rather than later. But there really isn’t any rush.