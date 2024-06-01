Drew Brees Expresses Interest in the Career That Tom Brady is About to Set Foot in

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to fans on the sidelines before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The broadcasting arena is undergoing a massive transformation this season, with titans of football like Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Nick Saban entering the fray. But the glamour continues to attract many more, with a list that now includes another powerhouse contender- none other than Drew Brees.

The former quarterback who broke hearts with his exit after a 20-year run from the NFL in 2020, is willing to put his football expertise to use once again. Previously snapped by NBC, Brees had his run as an analyst.

However, in a recent revelation during a media address, the legend Drew Brees disclosed his aspirations of stepping into the NFL media again. Last reported to be an interim coach at Purdue, Brees affirmed,

“I would love to broadcast NFL games at some point again. I think I could be the best at it.”

"I would love to broadcast NFL games at some point again. I think I could be the best at it" – Drew Brees pic.twitter.com/kRwax5MJc0 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 30, 2024

Brees served as a color analyst for NBC Sports during the 2021 season. Although he rarely appeared in the booth for NFL games, he was frequently featured in the studio. Additionally, he worked as an analyst for Notre Dame games that season.

The declaration presents an amazing opportunity for media houses that have been looking to amp up their broadcasting game. Obviously, FOX News, ESPN, ManningCast, and the Pat McAfee Show are already ruling this list with their latest additions as fans wouldn’t shy away from flocking to listen to their favorite football star and coaches.

With Drew Brees entering the foray once again, this could be a new brew-up in football coverage.

Former NFL Stars Joining Media: a New Trend?

The landscape of football broadcasting is evolving rapidly, welcoming a slew of former gridiron giants. This season sees an unprecedented influx of the likes of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Nick Saban, all poised to make their mark in the broadcasting booth.

Meanwhile, former Philadelphia center Jason Kelce is also set to embrace a new multi-year deal with ESPN, aiming to captivate audiences with his passion for the game and magnetic personality. Former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan is set to join the esteemed “NFL Today” crew, bringing his wealth of experience and knowledge to the studio.

Tom Brady is set to make his NFL regular season FOX broadcast debut for Cowboys-Browns Week 1 https://t.co/oDkm4gnYCE pic.twitter.com/ZYiSg6Jtuw — 5 GOATs (@5GOATs_) May 13, 2024

This trend of NFL stars venturing into media is not new. Over the years, players like Rob Gronkowski, Nate Burleson, Troy Aikman, and Peyton and Eli Manning have made successful transitions to broadcasting, enriching the viewing experience for fans worldwide.

Each brings their own unique flair to the table, from Gronkowski’s larger-than-life persona to Burleson’s enigma. And let’s not forget the Manning brothers, whose “Manningcasts” have tickled the Monday nights, offering a casual, yet insightful, perspective on the game. Could Brees too pursue this dream and have a successful second act?

With new stars stepping into the broadcasting game, the art of sports commentary looks more promising than ever. Moreover, a trend or not yet, the era of player-turned-commentators is here to stay.