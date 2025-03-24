Where Does Ja’Marr Chase’s $600K Lamborghini Stack Up Against the Most Expensive Cars Owned by NFL Players?

Ja’Marr Chase recently signed a four-year, $161 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, making him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. And he’s already putting his money to use, purchasing a brand-new $600K Lamborghini Revuelto. That’s hefty, to say the least. But where does his car rank among the most expensive owned by NFL players?

Chase’s luxury whip isn’t at all the most expensive among those owned by NFL athletes. In fact, three stars own pricier vehicles. Current and former. Let’s start with the third most expensive, owned by Drew Brees.

3) Drew Brees’s Bugatti Veyron, $2.2 Million

Brees isn’t the type of guy you think would drive a flashy car like a Bugatti. After all, he was more of a subdued personality and kept things “buttoned up” during his time in New Orleans. But behind the wheel is where Brees likes to show off. The Bugatti Veyron is one of the fastest cars in the world. It goes from 0 to 60 in just 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 267 MPH.

However, maintenance on the car can be a pain. The average oil change is an insane $25K — and that’s just for the oil. That’s something to worry about.

Drew Brees has a Bugatti Veyron worth $2.2 Million pic.twitter.com/qyXb4AxHjZ — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) March 24, 2025

What you wouldn’t need to worry about, however, is comfort, as the car is built for it. With Italian leather seats and a carbon fiber interior, it’s one of the nicest cars on the market.

2) Joe Burrow’s Batmobile, $2.9 Million

That’s right, Chase’s teammate Joe Burrow outspent him on a car last year. Burrow decided to embrace his inner Dark Knight and splurge on the actual car from the Batman movies. And no, it’s not a replica.

Joe Burrow says he bought the Tumbler Batmobile from ‘THE DARK KNIGHT’ trilogy. Each were priced at $3M and are “fully functional but not street legal” pic.twitter.com/MgFb4zlz6s — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 4, 2024

The car is fully operational with 525 horsepower under its hood, and it’s a unique experience too. Some fun extras include a smoke screen entrance, imitation turrets, and a jet engine simulation. It’s a true homage to the iconic vehicle from the legendary superhero films. Unfortunately, it’s not street-legal.

1) Tom Brady’s Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, $3 Million

Of course, the GOAT also owns the most expensive car of any current or former NFL player. He just can’t let anyone else win, ever. Brady’s Bugatti blows Chase’s car out of the water — price-wise. And it’s a rarity as well.

Only 450 were ever manufactured. Some other notable celebrities who have owned the car over the decade include Jay-Z and Tom Cruise. It’s a ride reserved for only the greatest. It also delivers in terms of performance, as it’s viewed as the epitome of excellence in a vehicle.

Tom Brady – Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, Estimated $3 Million pic.twitter.com/oZrKmNNzu8 — WhisperCD (@WhisperCD) July 9, 2017

It’s wild that some NFL stars can afford cars with such hefty price tags. But there’s also a steep drop-off in price once we get past these three cars. Chase comes in at fourth with his new $600k Lambo. Then Odell Beckham Jr. is at $500k with his Rolls-Royce Cullinan. So the price quickly dips to the hundreds of thousands rather than millions.

Regardless, cars have always been one of the most popular ways for rich people to show off their wealth. And hats off to them because people like Chase earned it through hard work and prolonged excellence. But it’ll be interesting to see if any other NFL star cracks this list soon with the value of contracts rising by the year.