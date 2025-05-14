When Patrick Mahomes Splurged $200,000 on a Special Gift to Celebrate His 25th Birthday

Throughout the past several decades, professional athletes have become synonymous with style and luxury goods. With a six-digit car serving as a benchmark of success for most Americans, it was only right that the current face of the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, treat himself to a brand new Lamborghini Urus.

With a retail price of $200,000, the pride and joy of Kansas City Chiefs made sure to celebrate his passing of the quarter-century mark in style. Seeing as his birthday came just a few months after his signing of a 10-year, $450-million extension, it’s safe to say that the purchase didn’t make a dent in the quarterback’s pocket.

The total cost of Mahomes’ car collection is north of $70 million. Thankfully, that’s fully covered by his $141,481,905 guarantee. While the Urus is nothing short of impressive, it’s far from being the most expensive car in his garage.

The signal caller currently boasts a Ferrari 812 Superfast, which comes with a $429,000 price tag, making it the fourth-most expensive vehicle belonging to an NFL player. Mahomes’ is slightly outpaced by Odell Beckham Jr. ‘s $450,000 Mercedes Maybach S680 4M Virgil Abloh and Reggie Bush’s $500,000 Lamborghini Aventador.

However, they all pale in comparison to the spending habits of the future first-ballot hall of famer, Drew Brees. In addition to his Super Bowl ring, Brees is also the proud owner of a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.

Not only does it include a fine-grain Italian leather that hugs the interior, the supercar also features a $2.5 million asking price. The only thing more impressive than the carbon fiber and polished aluminum accessories, is the hefty $25,000 maintenance cost.

Considering the amount of records that the 13-time pro bowler managed to break throughout his illustrious 20-year career, it’s rather fitting to see that he took one last opportunity to outdo his contemporaries. For all of the extravagant purchases and multi-million-dollar deals that Mahomes made a habit of in recent years, he’s still made sure to do his part in giving back.

Having donated millions of dollars to various charitable organizations, in addition to founding his own charity, The Mahomies Foundation, the league’s premiere passer has certainly done his part in spreading the wealth around. Most recently, Mahomes made a trip to his alma mater, Texas Tech, along with a $5-million gift to help improve the team’s efforts involving The Campaign for Fearless Champions.

Even though his most recent performance resulted in a 22-40 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, the Texas native is still a beloved member of his community. Having shown an understanding that sometimes things are bigger than football, the three-time Super Bowl champion is set to remain as the face of the NFL for the foreseeable future.

Having already accomplished so much in such a short time span, there’s very little standing in the way of Mahomes continuing to improve both the cost and size of his fleet of luxury vehicles.