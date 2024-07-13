“Duet with Taylor”: Fans Elated as ‘Singer’ Travis Kelce Wins Karaoke Battle at American Century Championship

Travis Kelce recently flaunted his singing skills by winning the Karaoke Competition at the American Century Championship. The event took place during a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe where the Super Bowl LVIII winner impressed the crowd with his rendition of Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again” leading to his win.

Travis hopped off a plane in Tahoe and immediately KILLED it on stage pic.twitter.com/3rEGuj5gDL — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 12, 2024

After videos of Kelce’s performance went viral fans couldn’t stop talking about it.

One fan humorously suggested that a duet with Taylor Swift could be in the works for Travis Kelce while another fan suggested Travis to change his nickname to “killasinger.”

Lastly, a fan playfully imagined Taylor, who is currently in Milan reacting to the clip of Travis’ karaoke performance with a lot of love.

A duet with taylor in the making… LOL — Roaring Hammy (@RoaringHammy) July 12, 2024

we need killasinger on the eras tour ☝️ — kath (@thegretwar) July 12, 2024

A third fan questioned when fans would get to witness a performance like Travis’ karaoke victory during any pop icon’s upcoming Eras Tour. While a Swiftie remarked that Taylor Swift had found her perfect match in Travis.

when are we gonna see a performance like this at the eras tour? — ash⸆⸉ TAYCOUVER N2 ⋆｡°✩ (@swiftie1ncanada) July 12, 2024

Our girl Tay has truly met her match lmfao — Remy (@elkabeeeeee) July 12, 2024

Well, this was not Travis’ first rodeo with an on-stage performance as just two weeks ago, he had made a surprise appearance alongside Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour in London. This time though he took it up a notch and also dabbled in some singing.

Considering the buzz Travis generated with his cameo at Wembley Stadium, Taylor might consider arranging a performance for him at one of her upcoming Eras Tours. However, this would involve elongated preparation and practice. It’s more probable that Kelce will stick to being a partner rooting for her from afar.

Speaking of the karaoke event at Lake Tahoe, Travis Kelce won the hearts of the NFL fans and Swifties with another adorable move toward Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce Dedicated his Karaoke Victory to Taylor Swift

After his win at the Karaoke Competition at the American Century Championship, Travis Kelce surprised everyone by taking the microphone and joyfully exclaiming “This moment is the thing happening this year. Taylor this is all, for you!”

Travis Kelce wins the celebrity karaoke “This one’s for you Taylor!” pic.twitter.com/1xi9wdscPU — Jason Anderson (@J810Anderson) July 12, 2024

The impromptu mention of his singer girlfriend added a touch of fun to the occasion and naturally, fans loved every moment of it.

While Travis was busy attending the celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Taylor Swift was meanwhile gearing up for her performance in Milan, Italy as part of her “The Eras Tour” on July 14 at the San Siro Stadium. She recently wrapped up concerts in Zurich on July 9 and July 10 where fans flocked from around the globe to catch her live.