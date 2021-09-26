‘Dumb dumb Sit down, you can’t see me when it comes to football knowledge’: Shannon Sharpe viciously tears apart NFL fan who claims he has no idea what he’s doing after Chiefs-Chargers game

Shannon Sharpe has lately been going after NFL fans on Twitter, not holding back his strong opinions about what he thinks of ‘casuals.’

The former Denver Broncos legendary tight end now works as an analyst on Fox Sports. He’s most notably known for his role on ‘The Undisputed’ alongside Skip Bayless where they debate and make, sometimes outlandish, claims about various teams and players.

As is the case with analysts everywhere, there are bound to be people who disagree with their takes, and sometimes things can get a little bit heated. Shannon Sharpe has no hesitation in destroying his haters.

My bank account says, he could do that tomorrow and I wouldn’t have to spell the word job let alone get one. FOH 🤡 https://t.co/QUfNViDvCB — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 21, 2021

Shannon Sharpe comes after fan who claims he has no football knowledge

That above Tweet was an absolute destruction of someone who came after Shannon Sharpe for hating on Tom Brady. The fan was coming after him by referencing the fact that Max Kellerman got fired from ‘First Take’, but all Sharpe had to do was flex his bank account and that was enough to take down the Brady stan.

Safe to say, that fan probably isn’t coming after Shannon Sharpe anytime soon. The difference in opinions between Skip and Shannon is what keeps the show somewhat refreshing as you get to hear wild takes from both perspectives. The duo make for good entertainment, even if their claims aren’t always accurate (more often than not).

Another fan came after Sharpe today in a long Twitter exchange between a random NFL fan and Shannon Sharpe. It all started with Sharpe saying he knew the game better than an NFL fan because he actually played in the league. Things escalated quickly from there.

You heard Tony Romo say it was but they usually don’t call it! Them refs were ready to go home! 😹😹😹😳🏈💯 — Biggsneeky (@biggsneeky) September 26, 2021

Doesn’t make you an expert 👌. Now you have a good knowledge of the game, but being really good two decades ago at one position doesn’t make you an expert 👌 — ConnorPenaSportsShow (@TheConnorPenaSS) September 26, 2021

I know more than you. https://t.co/QJXqkt5wnu — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 26, 2021

The prob with casuals is they think because they’ve watched sports they know sports. Sit dwn you can’t see me when it comes to football knowledge. Go play with your train set https://t.co/cIkuDkJOMR — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 26, 2021

Once more, Shannon Sharpe stays winning.

